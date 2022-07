MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the butler police department hosted a block party to help bring the community closer to some of the butler officers. The event is to help bridge a gap between the local police officers and the children of the community as the officers want to show that they are here to help in any way that they can. the wives of the officers wanted to put this event together to show that they are true heroes that want to be a part of the community.

