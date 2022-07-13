ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Pepper spray incident

 4 days ago

Flagstaff Police are at Wheeler Park 212 W Aspen for a...

PRIORTY ALERT: Foot pursuit

Flagstaff police are in foot pursuit of a suspect that was seen spray painting a wall. The suspect is wearing a black hoodie. Last seen in the area of WC Riles and east on Aspen. White male 6 foot tall. UPDATE: The suspect has been apprehended and detained.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Disturbance

Flagstaff Police are at the Sunshine Rescue Mission at 124 S San Francisco st for 3 males that were outside yelling and creating a disturbance. One of the men has been detained by officers. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Lightning caused small fire in Timberline

Several CCSO and Summit FD units are responding to the area of Highway 89 milepost 427 (near Johnson Ranches) for a lightning strike that has caused a small wildfire. An Off duty Sedona Police Officer is attempting to put out the flames. No structures are threatened. UPDATE: The fire is...
SEDONA, AZ
Escaped Campfire

USFS Firefighters are on the scene of an “escaped campfire” near Ashurst Lake south of Flagstaff. The fire is only one-tenth of an acre, slow rate of spread, and has low growth potential. UPDATE: Crews have stopped the forward spread and have a complete line around the fire....
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Possible small fire along I-40

Summit FD is responding to westbound Interstate 40 at milepost 218 (17 miles east of Flagstaff) for a report of smoke in the revene along the roadway. Updates to follow. This page will auto-refresh with updates in real time. UPDATE: Fire is out. Traffic not impacted.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
PRESS RELEASE: Erratic winds cause growth in Sedona-area Committee Fire

July 17, 2022 – Erratic shifting winds due to thunderstorms have led to an increase in smoke and size on the Committee Fire, located east of Sedona on Munds Mountain. The fire was measured at 106 acres at 2 p.m. However, a wind shift that started around 4 p.m. led to additional fire spread to the north and west on the mesa. Due to safety concerns, neither ground nor aerial resources are able to conduct an updated acreage measurement.
SEDONA, AZ
⚠️ Flash Flood Warning ⚠️ extended until 8:30 PM MST for portions of Coconino County.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for… The Pipeline Burn Scar in… Coconino County in north central Arizona… * Until 830 PM MST. * At 551 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Pipeline Burn Scar. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
⚠️WEATHER ALERT: Flood Advisory in effect

FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON… * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE…Portions of east central Coconino County near Wupatki National Monument. * WHEN…Until 545 PM MST. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding in creeks and normally dry washes is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 245 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. – This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers… Little Colorado River, Doney Mountain Wash, Deadman Wash, Taah Iiti Wash and Kanaa Wash. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. – Some locations that will experience flooding include… Wupatki National Monument, Wupatki Visitors Center and Navajo Reservation. – Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ

