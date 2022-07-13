Pepper spray incident

FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON… * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE…Portions of east central Coconino County near Wupatki National Monument. * WHEN…Until 545 PM MST. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding in creeks and normally dry washes is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 245 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. – This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers… Little Colorado River, Doney Mountain Wash, Deadman Wash, Taah Iiti Wash and Kanaa Wash. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. – Some locations that will experience flooding include… Wupatki National Monument, Wupatki Visitors Center and Navajo Reservation. – Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO