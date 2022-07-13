Non-Injury Accident

Flagstaff Police are at the Sunshine Rescue Mission at 124 S San Francisco st for 3 males that were outside yelling and creating a disturbance. One of the men has been detained by officers. Never see a survey, ad, or pop up again while viewing articles. Plus other awesome benefits...
USFS Firefighters are on the scene of an “escaped campfire” near Ashurst Lake south of Flagstaff. The fire is only one-tenth of an acre, slow rate of spread, and has low growth potential. UPDATE: Crews have stopped the forward spread and have a complete line around the fire....
USFS Fire and other agencies are responding to a fire in the Munds Mountain Wilderness. The fire is visible from Sedona and along both I-17 and 89A. The U.S. Forest Service – Coconino National Forest is aware and they are assessing the situation. The fire has been named the Committee Fire and was reported at around 12:30 Friday afternoon. Size unknown. Air attack has been ordered.
The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for… The Pipeline Burn Scar in… Coconino County in north central Arizona… * Until 830 PM MST. * At 551 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Pipeline Burn Scar. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
