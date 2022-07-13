Non-Injury Accident

USFS Fire and other agencies are responding to a fire in the Munds Mountain Wilderness. The fire is visible from Sedona and along both I-17 and 89A. The U.S. Forest Service – Coconino National Forest is aware and they are assessing the situation. The fire has been named the Committee Fire and was reported at around 12:30 Friday afternoon. Size unknown. Air attack has been ordered.

SEDONA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO