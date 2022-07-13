ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

New Video on Lost Buildings of Hartford’s Old East Side: Market Street North of Talcott Street

Cover picture for the articleThis video is about lost buildings and the communities that erected them in a section of the old East Side of Hartford, Connecticut that was transformed by redevelopment in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Starting on the south side of Talcott Street, east of Market...

