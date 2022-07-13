New Video on Lost Buildings of Hartford’s Old East Side: Market Street North of Talcott Street
3 days ago
This video is about lost buildings and the communities that erected them in a section of the old East Side of Hartford, Connecticut that was transformed by redevelopment in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Starting on the south side of Talcott Street, east of Market...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A shooting in Hartford left one man hospitalized, according to the Hartford Police Department. The incident took place at 9:51 p.m. Friday night, turning the area of 15 Nelson St. into a crime scene. Police responded as a result of an automated ShotSpotter alert. The man’s injury is not considered to […]
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Aquarion Water Co. has implemented a mandatory, twice-a-week schedule for customers in 13 towns when it comes to watering lawns and landscapes. The Bridgeport-based utility’s customers faced with the mandatory irrigation schedule are Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, New Canaan, Newtown,...
Channel 3 viewer Joe G. recorded video of a dolphin at the Norwich Marina on Thursday. Pedestrian killed by car in Bristol, a Naugatuck man in a coma after confronting criminals, sewage spill in Springfield, MA, and CT's ranking for business!. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Scot Haney said...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Yes, we know the classic hot buttered lobster roll reigns supreme in Connecticut. And we know plenty of eaters wouldn't dare adulterate lobster with anything beyond butter and maybe a squeeze of lemon. But restaurants and eateries around the...
Last month’s assault by an adult on 11-year-old Daniel Duncan in Deep River was a shock to many Connecticut residents. But it was also a reminder of how much racial bias remains in our supposedly progressive state. Daniel’s friend video-recorded Jameson Chapman injuring and pushing the child off his bicycle.
HARTFORD — A man was shot Friday night on Nelson Street, according to police. Officers responded to the residence around 9:50 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire, Sgt. Chris Mastroianni said. Mastroianni said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital where he was in...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Captain Morgan grew up boating in Newport, Mystic and Martha’s Vineyard, with a background in sail boats. However, as he got into power vessels, Morgan decided he wanted to pursue his captains’ license, which he received in 2018. A year later, he decided to share his love of being on the water and passion for boat knowledge and safety with others.
HARTFORD — When Tina Parziale heard her former student, TJ Noel-Sullivan, was headed to Los Angeles to work in film, she wasn’t sure he’d return to Connecticut. In high school, he’d started to explore his passion for making films at Real Art Ways in Hartford, where Parziale is the learning and engagement manager. She was excited when she heard about his opportunity to work for Mattel Films in Los Angeles on the set of the Barbie movie.
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, a lot of great events are happening in the capital city. “We’re going to Connecticon,” said Harley Bison of Uxbridge, Massachusetts. Harley and Katrina are from Massachusetts and are thrilled to be spending...
HARTFORD, Conn. — Areas of Bushnell park are being serenaded with the sound of jazz. The Hartford Jazz festival is back bringing people in to feel the beat. Families can enjoy a weekend of music and food in downtown Hartford. “I’m very happy about it. It’s been a long...
Police have released the identity of a woman found dead in the backseat of a car in a Fairfield County parking lot. The woman, identified as Joanna Smith, age 34, of Stratford, was found lying in the backseat of a running car in Westport in the parking lot of 40 Jesup Road at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, according to Lt. Dave Wolf, of Westport Police Department.
WETHERSFIELD — Groundbreaking took place Thursday off Route 3 for a biking and pedestrian-friendly project that was eight years in the making. The Putnam Bridge Trail Connection Project will provide a safe and simpler way for pedestrians, pets and bikers to cross the Connecticut River between Wethersfield and Glastonbury.
PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic was delayed on the Mass. Pike in Palmer due to a crash on the westbound side Friday afternoon. According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the right lane has reopened on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike in Palmer. Drivers experienced delays in the area between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Police are investigating a shooting incident in which a bullet went through a house in Connecticut and into the bed frame of a 9-year-old. The Hartford County shooting took place in Newington around 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 on John Street. The bullet was shot from the street into the...
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Bristol early Thursday morning. Police only identified the victim as a 36-year-old man. According to police, the man was struck on Middle Street near the Southington town line shortly after midnight. Police said a 23-year-old woman...
We have a portion of our parking lot here at the radio station in Brookfield that floods frequently, and it's been dubbed Lake Cumulus. It's not a year-round lake like our neighbor - the biggest in all of Connecticut - Candlewood, but we own it every time it really rains hard. If you would like to own your own lake, or lakes, you have an opportunity to do that right now in Eastern Connecticut.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. July 17 is National Ice Cream Day, and you've got plenty of options for cold, creamy treats in Connecticut. Locally, don't miss these 30 CT spots for ice cream, including some of the state's most celebrated scoop shops. New additions to Connecticut's already ice cream stellar scene include Tabitha's, with a new sundae shop in Fairfield, and Dom's Creamery in Avon, with innovative flavors like fig and parmesan, ube and charcoal.
In the middle of the 19th century, a movement swept through the nation that formed a profound bond between the natural world and human death. This movement was one toward the creation of rural cemeteries, which allowed for burial grounds to be landscaped into serene environments full of grass, trees, gardens, and winding paths. It was a direct response to growing industrialization, which took people away from nature. Although these park-like cemeteries imitated nature, they were still the result of meticulous planning and landscape modification, which was anything but natural. Indian Hill Cemetery in Middletown, Connecticut, displays many characteristics of this Rural Cemetery Movement and provides meaningful insight about the way Americans perceived their environment.
HARTFORD — When renowned Connecticut chef Tyler Anderson was approached by a community group to help start a pay-what-you-can restaurant in the Parkville area, he admittedly thought it was crazy. On Thursday, though, Anderson stood outside the grand opening for Gather55, Connecticut’s first restaurant of its kind. “I’ve...
