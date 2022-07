Bears WR Darnell Mooney said that he’s been working on his conditioning this offseason after feeling like he struggled at times with his heavy workload last year. “Last year, I think I struggled with just being there at all times when my number was called,” Mooney said, via Dan Pompei of The Athletic. “I knew I was fatigued a little bit, but my mindset was not coming out of the game.”

