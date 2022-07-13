ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Series of accidents mar afternoon commute in Berks

By Keith Dmochowski
Mercury
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergency crews rushed to the scene of a series of accidents reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The first was a motorcycle accident at Upland Avenue and Morgantown Road in Reading. A motorcycle collided with a vehicle, leaving the...

WFMZ-TV Online

Man dead after early morning Bethlehem motorcycle crash

A man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle crash in Bethlehem early Sunday, officials said. The man, whose identity was not released pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Wayne Hopkins at 1:02 a.m. Sunday in St. Luke’s Hospital, Bethlehem Campus, Lehigh County Chief Deputy Coroner Richard B. Pender said in a statement.
BETHLEHEM, PA
skooknews.com

Victim Identified in Fatal Interstate 81 Crash in Schuylkill County

State Police have released details including the identity of the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County on Friday morning. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Jonestown, the crash occurred just before 8:00am in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 near mile marker 99.8 in Pine Grove Township.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman killed in Lancaster County crash

One person was killed and another injured Friday in a traffic accident on Route 222 in Manheim Township, near Hunsicker Rpad. Township police said a 33-year-old woman from Millersville was driving south on Route 222 at 6:10 p.m. when her vehicle struck a passenger car with one male occupant. Police said an off-duty paramedic was on the scene when police arrived and was already attempting life-saving measures on the female, but she was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Vehicle ripped in two on Interstate 80

Danville, Pa. — Friday night, at approximately 8:45 p.m., travelers on eastbound Interstate 80, near mile marker 223 just outside of Danville, saw something not often seen on a four-lane highway: a vehicle split into two pieces. It is believed a spring snapped while the vehicle was being towed at a speed of approximately 60 miles per hour. The towed vehicle then began to sway wildly, before dropping and breaking apart. The driver of the tow truck was uninjured. No one was within 50 yards of the vehicles when the wreckage occurred, and all upcoming traffic was either able to stop or safely go around in the passing lane, which remained unobstructed.
DANVILLE, PA
Reading, PA
Crime & Safety
One dead following crash in Lancaster County, police investigating

Lancaster County, PA — The Manheim Township Police Department is currently investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred at 6:10 p.m. July 15, on Route 222 South at Hunsicker Rd in Manheim Township. According to authorities, a 33-year-old female from Millersville, PA was operating a vehicle southbound on Route...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Woman dies after 3-alarm apartment fire in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A woman is dead after a three-alarm fire in Allentown early Saturday morning. Jessica Maes, 40, was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest after the fire, where she was pronounced dead shortly before 6 a.m., according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Coroner dispatched to crash on Interstate 81

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Schuylkill County Coroner has been dispatched to Interstate 81 southbound for a crash that closed 10 miles of the roadway Friday morning. According to 511PA Twitter, I-81 southbound was closed between exits 100 (Pine Grove) and 90 (Lebanon) because of the crash. Details regarding the crash have not yet been […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Woman, Teen Injured in Milford Township Crash, Police Say

A woman and a teenage boy from northern Delaware were both hurt in a three-vehicle accident in Milford Township, Bucks County, earlier this week, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin announced Friday. According to an accident report shared by state police, it happened around 6:15 p.m. on John Fries Highway at...
DUBLIN, PA
2 injured in Lancaster shooting

Police in Lancaster say two people were shot early Sunday morning. According to police, the shootings were in the 300 block of North Queen Street around 3 a.m. The extent of the victims' injuries are not known at this time. An investigation is ongoing by Lancaster City Police.
LANCASTER, PA
Chester County man critically injured in Reading motorcycle accident

A Chester County man was severely injured when his motorcycle collided with a car on Route 10 in Reading. City police said Steven M. Reigner, 38, Elverson, was traveling south on Route 10, also known as Morgantown Road, on Wednesday afternoon when Pedro G. Rodriguez, 32, of Kissimmee, Fla., pulled his car from a stop sign on Upland Avenue into the path of Reigner’s motorcycle.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Berks coroner issues ID of woman whose body found wrapped in sheet

A 26-year-old Reading woman was the person whose body was found last weekend in a southeast Reading row house apartment, the Berks County coroner’s office said Friday. An autopsy performed Monday on the remains of Haley Biondo revealed no sign of foul play, but a determination of the cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results, Chief Deputy Coroner George Holmes said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
12-week-old kitten shot and killed in PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 12-week-old kitten was shot and killed in Montour County earlier this month according to Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators said they received a report on July 10 of an unknown actor shooting and killing a kitten in Valley Township sometime between July 2 and July 3.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Storms drench Berks, and more likely through Monday

Mother Nature has finally delivered. The prowling nocturnal storms late Saturday and early Sunday brought a much-needed drink to lawns and gardens in Berks County, ending any immediate brownout threat. Storms remain in the forecast through Monday before sunny and hot conditions resume for the rest of the week with...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
1 dead, several hurt in violent crash on American Parkway bridge in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person is dead after a head-on crash in Allentown. Two vehicles crashed head-on just after 9 p.m. Wednesday on the American Parkway bridge, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office. Initial reports indicated several people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Jose Perez, 45,...
Second person dies from Adams County crash

(WHTM) – The driver in a fatal Adams County crash on June 30 has died at Wellspan York Hospital. According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Kunjihapatham Chockkalingam was the driver in a single-vehicle crash heading northbound on Route 15 just before 2 p.m. The coroner’s office says he took the Carlisle Pike off-ramp when his car left the roadway, crossed the grassy median, and overturned after hitting an embankment.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Missing Person Sought In Dauphin County

HARRISBURG – Dauphin County authorities are searching for a missing person. On Wednesday July 13th, Harrisburg Police were contacted by the family of Elijah Skeen. Skeen, an adult male, was last seen going to a store in the Allison Hill section of Harrisburg on Wednesday evening. The family has not heard from Skeen since and is concerned due to Skeen being from another state and not familiar with the area. Skeen was last seen wearing black shorts and a black shirt. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Pottstown man charged with attempted criminal homicide in West Conshohocken shooting

A Pottstown man has been charged with attempted criminal homicide in connection to the shooting in West Conshohocken on July 13th. Court documents show that 33-year-old Erik L. Marchese, Jr. was unable to make the $1 million bail set by Magisterial District Judge Maurice H. Saylor. He is currently held at the county’s correctional facility.
POTTSTOWN, PA

