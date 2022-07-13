Former Cop Michael Cox, Once Beaten By Colleagues, Named Boston Police Commissioner

LAWRENCE -- Lawrence police arrested a man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania on Thursday night. Local police announced earlier in the day that Wagner Tejeda-Pena, 30, may be in the Roslindale, Lawrence, or Rhode Island area. He is suspected of shooting a random victim to death in Philadelphia in June. Police said that 15 minutes before that shooting, he tried to shoot two other people, but his gun malfunctioned.Officers arrested Tejeda-Pena around 10:30 p.m. during a motor vehicle stop near Broadway and Manchester Street. Tejeda-Pena was also wanted in connection with two stabbing incidents in West Roxbury. Police said he has recently made threats to kill family members.He was charged as a fugitive from justice in connection to the homicide in Philadelphia, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the Boston incidents.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO