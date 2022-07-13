ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Former Cop Michael Cox, Once Beaten By Colleagues, Named Boston Police Commissioner

By Derek Major
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A former Boston police officer whose colleagues beat him after mistaking him for a suspect is the city’s new police commissioner. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu introduced Michael Cox, 57, as the new Commissioner of the city’s police department Wednesday. Cox returns to his hometown, where he served in multiple roles in...

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

 

