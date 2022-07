That's what you get for, Bakersfield, for being such a big fan of Paramore. The rock band just announced it will kick off a small fall tour Oct. 2 at Mechanics Bank Theater. Heading on the road for the first time since 2018, Paramore will continue its run with intimate performances in select cities as well as appearances at Austin City Limits, When We Were Young and Corona Capital festivals. Bakersfield is the only California stop.

