The Oregon Department of Transportation is seeking input on proposed changes to its policy relating to toll roads. Aside from a handful of bridges, no Oregon highways currently charge drivers a toll. That could change in the coming years as ODOT is exploring tolls as a way to manage congestion on Portland area expressways. To prepare for the potential advent of toll roads, the agency is examining its current tolling policies and proposing some tweaks. The goal is to better define toll-related terms and make the objectives of tolling more clear.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO