The Richland County Dog Warden’s Office and Shelter said in a Facebook post Wednesday that it is running low on dog food and could use a helping hand to feed all the dogs in its care. Dog food reserves are at the lowest point the agency has seen since at least 2019, according to the post. The shelter has averaged 70-80 dogs being housed at the facility over the last few months. Donations can be mailed to the Richland County Dog Wardens Office at the address listed below. The shelter has also set up an Amazon list available on its Facebook page to make shopping for pet food donations easier.

RICHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO