ECU men's basketball: Schwartz rounds out staff with four hires

East Carolina men’s basketball coach Mike Schwartz announced the hiring of four staff members, rounding out his staff ahead of the 2022 season.

Nick Matson, Josh Giardina, Keith Pough and Matthew Winsberg were hired to the first-year coach’s staff.

Matson will serve as the director of player personnel and Giardina will be the director of player development. Pough will slide in as assistant strength and conditioning coach, while Winsberg will be the assistant to the head coach.

Matson arrives in Greenville after a three-year stint as an assistant coach at UTEP, while Giardina joins ECU after one year as a graduate assistant at Tennessee.

At UTEP, Matson aided in the recruitment and development of two of the most successful players in Conference-USA in Bryson Williams and Souley Boum. Both players were All-Conference USA selections for multiple years.

“Nick is a true professional and is as good a coach as there is in the country,” Schwartz said. “I saw firsthand how impactful he is as a coach and a person during our four years together at Fresno State. Everywhere Nick has been he has helped build successful programs. He understands all aspects of what it takes to create a strong culture. Nick is elite on the floor with player development and has recruited all over the country.”

Giardina’s most recent stop was on Rick Barnes’ staff at Tennessee as a graduate assistant for the 2021-2022 season. He played a key role in the development of the All-SEC freshman Zakai Zeigler and All-SEC point guard and SEC Tournament MVP Kennedy Chandler.

“We are very fortunate to have Josh with us here at ECU,” Schwartz stated. “He is the ultimate grinder and was one of the first coaches we wanted to be a part of our coaching staff. He made a great impact on our players during our time at Tennessee together and has already done the same here with our team. He is one of the sharpest young coaches in this profession that has great experience with player development, video editing and scouting.”

Pough joins Schwartz’s staff off a four-year stint as the Assistant Director of Basketball Performance at the University of Maryland. There, he worked with the nationally-ranked women’s basketball team, overseeing the Terrapins’ performance and nutrition regimens on a daily basis.

Winsberg most recently served as an assistant coach with the men’s basketball program at Lincoln Trail College during the 2021-22 campaign. He coached the freshman of the year in the league, Greg Jenkins, assisting in his player and character development. From 2019-21, Winsberg was the analytics coordinator at UT Arlington where he worked under head coach Chris Ogden and alongside current Pirate assistant coach Riley Davis.

McNeill adds to staff

East Carolina women’s basketball coach Kim McNeill announced the hiring of assistant coach Jeff Williams to her staff on Wednesday.

Williams owns more than 30 years of coaching experience, most recently having served as the associate head coach at Stony Brook University.

“I am extremely excited to add Jeff to our family,” McNeil said in a release. “He’s a veteran coach that has been successful everywhere he’s been. Jeff has a reputation of being a great recruiter, but he also has a passion for developing young people. Jeff will be a great addition to our staff!”

In four seasons at Stony Brook, Williams helped the Seawolves to an 89-23 record, an NCAA Tournament appearance, two America East Conference Tournament championships and the school’s first America East Conference regular season title.

Prior to his stint at Stony Brook, Williams was the women’s basketball head coach at La Salle University from 2010-18. He was named Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year in 2017. He helped guide the program to four Atlantic 10 postseason victories, advancing to the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic 10 Championships on four separate occasions.