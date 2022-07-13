ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECU men's basketball: Schwartz rounds out staff with four hires

By PATRICK MASON Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CSRef_0getDI3R00
ECU men's basketball coach Mike Schwartz announced the hiring of four more staff members, rounding out his coaching tree. By PATRICK MASON Sports Writer

East Carolina men’s basketball coach Mike Schwartz announced the hiring of four staff members, rounding out his staff ahead of the 2022 season.

Nick Matson, Josh Giardina, Keith Pough and Matthew Winsberg were hired to the first-year coach’s staff.

Matson will serve as the director of player personnel and Giardina will be the director of player development. Pough will slide in as assistant strength and conditioning coach, while Winsberg will be the assistant to the head coach.

Matson arrives in Greenville after a three-year stint as an assistant coach at UTEP, while Giardina joins ECU after one year as a graduate assistant at Tennessee.

At UTEP, Matson aided in the recruitment and development of two of the most successful players in Conference-USA in Bryson Williams and Souley Boum. Both players were All-Conference USA selections for multiple years.

“Nick is a true professional and is as good a coach as there is in the country,” Schwartz said. “I saw firsthand how impactful he is as a coach and a person during our four years together at Fresno State. Everywhere Nick has been he has helped build successful programs. He understands all aspects of what it takes to create a strong culture. Nick is elite on the floor with player development and has recruited all over the country.”

Giardina’s most recent stop was on Rick Barnes’ staff at Tennessee as a graduate assistant for the 2021-2022 season. He played a key role in the development of the All-SEC freshman Zakai Zeigler and All-SEC point guard and SEC Tournament MVP Kennedy Chandler.

“We are very fortunate to have Josh with us here at ECU,” Schwartz stated. “He is the ultimate grinder and was one of the first coaches we wanted to be a part of our coaching staff. He made a great impact on our players during our time at Tennessee together and has already done the same here with our team. He is one of the sharpest young coaches in this profession that has great experience with player development, video editing and scouting.”

Pough joins Schwartz’s staff off a four-year stint as the Assistant Director of Basketball Performance at the University of Maryland. There, he worked with the nationally-ranked women’s basketball team, overseeing the Terrapins’ performance and nutrition regimens on a daily basis.

Winsberg most recently served as an assistant coach with the men’s basketball program at Lincoln Trail College during the 2021-22 campaign. He coached the freshman of the year in the league, Greg Jenkins, assisting in his player and character development. From 2019-21, Winsberg was the analytics coordinator at UT Arlington where he worked under head coach Chris Ogden and alongside current Pirate assistant coach Riley Davis.

McNeill adds to staff

East Carolina women’s basketball coach Kim McNeill announced the hiring of assistant coach Jeff Williams to her staff on Wednesday.

Williams owns more than 30 years of coaching experience, most recently having served as the associate head coach at Stony Brook University.

“I am extremely excited to add Jeff to our family,” McNeil said in a release. “He’s a veteran coach that has been successful everywhere he’s been. Jeff has a reputation of being a great recruiter, but he also has a passion for developing young people. Jeff will be a great addition to our staff!”

In four seasons at Stony Brook, Williams helped the Seawolves to an 89-23 record, an NCAA Tournament appearance, two America East Conference Tournament championships and the school’s first America East Conference regular season title.

Prior to his stint at Stony Brook, Williams was the women’s basketball head coach at La Salle University from 2010-18. He was named Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year in 2017. He helped guide the program to four Atlantic 10 postseason victories, advancing to the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic 10 Championships on four separate occasions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Recent East grad Livingston finds right environment at ECU with track and field signing

BEAUFORT — Andralyn Livingston put together one heck of a track and field career at East Carteret. She holds five school records, was part of two state runner-up teams and a regional championship squad, captured a state title as a member of a relay team, and earned the Most Outstanding Track and Field Athlete at a conference championship meet and the Sportsmanship Award at a state championship meet.
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

AAC announces ECU basketball opponent assignments

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The American Athletic Conference announced the breakdown of its 2022-23 league games for men’s and women’s basketball on Thursday. On the men’s side, each team will play eight of its 10 conference opponents home and away, while facing the remaining two league rivals once each.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Thompson throws shutout as Wayne County beats Pitt County, 3-0

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — In American Legion baseball action, Wayne County Post 11 stayed alive in the Area 1 East championship series with a 3-0 win over Pitt County Post 39 in Game 3 Friday. Wayne County’s Tyler Thompson threw a shutout and held Pitt County to two hits. Cameron Greenway and Grayson Myrick tallied […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
College Basketball
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
Greenville, NC
Sports
Greenville, NC
Basketball
Greenville, NC
College Sports
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

Washington police chief takes on expanded role

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington Police and Fire Chief Stacy Drakeford is transitioning to a new role as deputy city manager / director of public safety, the city announced Friday. His new role comes with more leadership responsibilities. He’ll still oversee Police and Fire Services operations, and will now...
WASHINGTON, NC
WTQR Q104.1

North Carolina Man Scores Big Lottery Prize Twice In One Day

A routine trip to the store ended up being not so routine after all when a man in North Carolina hit the jackpot and won a $100,000 prize. William Jones, of Richlands, stopped by the Speedway on South Jackson Street in Beulaville to get a propane tank to grill up some steaks, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. Fresh off a $500 win from an Extreme Cash ticket he purchased earlier that day, he decided to try his luck again with a $100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off ticket.
RICHLANDS, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Washington and Bill’s Hot Dogs

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — While many places in Washington have changed over the years, one place has not. At Bill’s Hot Dogs, customers have been grabbing hot dog meals since 1928. When talking about Washington, the question of “have you been to Bill’s Hotdogs?” always comes up. To many, Bill’s Hot Dogs is a place to […]
WASHINGTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Jenkins
Person
Rick Barnes
Person
Chris Ogden
wunc.org

James Richardson and 'The Shooter in the Video'

On June 30, 2009, in Greenville, N.C., two men were shot and killed outside a nightclub. Murder charges against James Richardson relied heavily on a surveillance video. But evidence that has come to light since then casts doubt on his conviction.
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Stony Brook University#University Of Maryland#Utep#Conference Usa
thewashingtondailynews.com

Faith-based memoir, The Viewfinder: Michael’s Story released by Washington Park native

Washington, NC – The year is 1985, and a college tennis player leaves an Arnold Schwarzenegger movie set after playing a transvestite in the film “Raw Deal.” Moments later, his car is T-boned, and his neck is instantly broken. Paralyzed waiting for help, suspended between disbelief and unconsciousness, he sees something odd. Vibrant 3D images from his life play through what can only be described as a child’s View-Master. In the quiet, each image depicts an experience he can feel. A spiritual intervention with its eye on the prize is underway as lessons about faith, empathy, and overcoming adversity become a part of his recovery. Michael J. Bowen will use his months in rehab to become a “walking” quadriplegic who overcomes a resulting addiction to Demerol. On a date with destiny, by 1989, he will bicycle his way throughout the US sharing his story with other patients facing the same challenges. This is the story found in the newly released faith-based inspirational memoir written by a homespun hero. It’s entitled “The Viewfinder: Michael’s Story.”
WASHINGTON, NC
nctripping.com

13 Delicious New Bern Restaurants for the Ultimate Foodie

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The historic town of New Bern is packed with a treasure trove of great food spots. After eating our way throughout the birthplace of Pepsi, North...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville PD officials looking for man last seen June 8, 2022

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Officials with the Greenville Police Department are looking for a missing man. They said Thomas Earl Russell was last seen leaving 1901 Fairview Way on June 8, 2022. Family and friends have not seen or heard from him since. Russell is described as 6'2" tall,...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
WITN

Greenville Dollar General fire contained, helped by heavy rain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fire at a Dollar General in Greenville has been contained thanks to the heavy rain that fell Thursday night. Fire crews responded to the Dollar General at 3100 Stantonsburg Road around 6:00 p.m. Thursday due to heavy smoke. Jessica Blackwell with Greenville Fire/Rescue says there are...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man charged in butcher knife stabbing in Snow Hill

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged for stabbing another person in the chest with a butcher knife in Snow Hill. The Snow Hill Police Department says Ramziddin Muwwakkil has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and placed under a $25,000 bond.
SNOW HILL, NC
jocoreport.com

Do You Recognize This Person?

CLEVELAND – Do you recognize this person? The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents for help identifying this individual. On July 8th around 12:10am, the person went inside the Circle K convenience store at 34 Pipeline Drive, off NC Highway 42 West near Interstate 40. They went behind the counter and took several lottery tickets and left.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
732
Followers
1K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy