Petaluma, CA

Petaluma unveils homeless action plan

By news@norcalpublicmedia.org
KRCB 104.9
 5 days ago
Petaluma’s un-housed population has been at the center of multiple high profile events including fires, federal injunctions, and controversial encampment clearings. In an effort to reduce homelessness over the next three years, Petaluma has adopted a new strategic action plan.
In recent years Petaluma has played host to a number of progressive local efforts and initiatives. The city has banned new gas station and fossil fuel infrastructure development, and has experimented with using a democratic lottery process to redevelop the Petaluma Fairgrounds. That outlook appears to extend to the city’s approach to homelessness. "The city has been showing a willingness to innovate." Andrew Henning said. "So there's the People's Village project; the city brought in Downtown Streets Team. There's the SAFE team, which is an alternative to law enforcement - in terms of emergency response." Andrew Henning is a consultant who helped Petaluma develop its recently adopted Strategic Action Plan to End Homelessness. Henning identified a separation from county services and a lack of landlord outreach as weak points in the city’s current approach. He said the strategic plan starts by looking at systemic issues. "People might be going through behavioral health issues that are leading people to a crisis situation that is leading them to homelessness." Henning said. "Either that person self-resolve their homelessness, the system prevents their homelessness or rapidly resolves it, or that person is unable to prevent their homelessness and they actually become homeless. How does the local system coordinate care, collect data about those folks and really figure out how do we get them back inside permanently?" A popular local sentiment was the desire for a sanctioned encampment for individuals unwilling to move into permanent housing. Council member Kevin McDonnell said the plan allows for that. "I think the way this strategic plan is written, it allows for those strong organized groups to do exactly what the public is mentioning to have a community group own a share of a public problem." McDonnell said. "And I think that better outcomes come when the public's fully engaged on an issue." The action plan aims to end chronic homeless within Petaluma by 2024.

KRCB 104.9

Santa Rosa considers saying "no more" to new gas station construction

Santa Rosa may join Cotati, Petaluma, Sebastopol and Rohnert Park in becoming the latest city in Sonoma County to ban the building of new gas stations.   With the state on track to end sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, more and more cities are considering not allowing new station construction.   “The idea is to allow modifications that will not expand fossil fuel infrastructure but that keep gas stations safe and operating as they are now," said project planner Shari Meads with the city of Santa Rosa, speaking at a recent planning commission meeting.   Amy Lyle, with the city's planning division, said that...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

Santa Rosa encouraging water conservation through free audits, rebates and expertise

There's a lot of big ideas for solving California's perpetual water shortages. Desalinate ocean water. Tow giant bags of water or use a pipeline to pull water out of the mouth of the Columbia River. But there are also less ambitious and perhaps more practical ways too. The city of Santa Rosa is looking to help, one drip at a time.   Thomas Hare and Holly Nadeau are water resource specialists from the Santa Rosa's water department, On a recent Wednesday, in the Oakmont district, they were welcomed to the home of Leslie and Greg Gossage...ready to get down to some...
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Significant Homeless Camp Cleared from Clear Lake Shoreline in Lakeport—Over Eleven Tons of Trash Removed

The following is a press release issued by the Lakeport Police Department:. Yesterday The City of Lakeport‘s Lakeport Police Department and Lakeport Public Works Department staff removed a significant homeless encampment from public property along the shoreline of Clear Lake off the east side of the private properties of 1 First Street and 2 C Street. The persons using the encampment were trespassing across the private properties mentioned to gain access. For approximately the past two years this location has been a regular site of camps and a concern for surrounding residential and commercial property owners for numerous reasons including safety, sanitary conditions and fire danger. In fact in recent months numerous wildland fires have started in the area and caused threats for surrounding neighborhoods. Police surveyed the property and contacted the occupants numerous times over the past few months in efforts to mitigate the situation. Officers and our embedded Crisis Responder from Lake Family Resource Center worked with occupants numerous times to offer resources from the many agencies working on homelessness in Lake County. On July 6th by direction of the Chief of Police, the property was ordered vacated, with written notices posted as well as personally served on occupants giving them sufficient time to remove their belongings. Both on July 6th and yesterday we also took crisis and outreach staff from Lake County Behavioral Health with us to further offer resources for any persons remaining in the encampment. The written notices and removal times are required by federal court case law decisions.
LAKEPORT, CA
KRCB 104.9

Sebastopol grants controversial alcohol permit

A local alcohol use permit has been given the go-ahead in Sebastopol. While that's not typically controversial, this heavily-scrutinized saga played out in an unlikely arena - the city's planning commission.   First denied an alcohol use permit by Sebastopol's planning director, well-known Sebastopol restaurateur Lowell Sheldon successfully appealed that decision at Tuesday's commission meeting.   Sheldon’s newest venture, Piala Georgian Cuisine, now has conditional approval from the city to serve beer and wine, which Sheldon calls essential to the business’ survival. His state-issued permit is now pending final approval.   Sheldon was originally denied the alcohol permit following public testimony over his alleged behavior,...
SEBASTOPOL, CA
KGET 17

California landlords warned against ‘self-help’ evictions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Wednesday the California Attorney General issued a stern warning to landlords who attempt to evict tenants through unlawful measures such as changing the locks, shutting off water and electricity, or threatening tenants. The California Department of Justice said its Housing Strike Force has received...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRCB 104.9

SoCo supes approve project to improve county response to floods and drought

  The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved a project this week that the county hopes will improve its response to the threat of extreme weather and fires in the wake of climate change. The move will bring in more staffing and integrate agencies such as Sonoma Water and the county's Department of Emergency Management. The Drought Response and Flood Control Coordination Project, which was unanimously approved, aims to tackle at least five initiatives, all of which will need to come back before the supervisors for final approval. They include modeling and risk assessment for certain flood zones, Russian River water supply resiliency,...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Hundreds turn out for pro-choice rally in Santa Rosa

The Women's March Santa Rosa Reproductive Rights Rally saw people from around the North Bay gathering in Santa Rosa Wednesday evening to show support of reproductive rights and protest the recent US Supreme Court decision to overturn federal abortion protections. Many were holding colorful and clever handmade signs and waving to passing cars honking in solidarity.   KRCB was there and asked people why they decided to come to Courthouse Square and join in the public rally. Here are some of their answers...   That was Cameron Mason, Randi from Sacramento, Matthew Malik, Leslie Graves, Tess Phliger and Jay Mullano speaking to KRCB at a pro-choice rally in downtown Santa Rosa this week. 
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Homeless Encampment Closes Part of Joe Rodota Trail

Part of the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa is closed indefinitely because of a homeless encampment. Sonoma County Regional Parks officials say the camp is getting in the way of safe public use of the trail, which runs eight-and-a-half-miles between Downtown Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. A half-mile section of the trail between Dutton Avenue and Stony Point Road has been closed since Friday. The camp has only been there for a week and has grown significantly in size ever since. County officials say it now has about 20 tents.
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFist

Developer Evicts More Than a Dozen Mostly Senior Citizen Houseboat Residents from South San Francisco Marina

The 14 "liveaboard" residents of the South San Francisco Oyster Cove Marina were offered a $10,000 relocation fee — but only if they agreed to leave within two weeks. Our view of Bay Area houseboat living is usually limited by what we see in Sausalito, where ramshackle aging hippie vessels sit alongside $3 million luxury houseboats. But down in South San Francisco at the Oyster Cove Marina, you do not have those multimillion-dollar luxury boats in the mix.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRCB 104.9

Enviros call proposal inadequate; vow to press suit

New rules that would add additional studies and raise the price of new ground water wells in Sonoma County aren't enough to end a legal challenge by environmentalists.    The proposed rules are aimed at settling a lawsuit accusing the county of worsening the plight of endangered fish.    Daniel Cooper, an attorney for the California Coastkeeper Alliance, said the initiative has no teeth.    "This is not the solution. It's primary problem is there's just no standards. There's nothing there, it's entirely within the discretion of the enforcement agency or the Board of Supervisors as to what to do and how they would even determine...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Well permit fees to soar as board pressured to reduce stream impacts

Digging a new well in some parts of Sonoma County may soon become a more expensive and lengthy process.  All new wells would be metered and additional scrutiny will fall on applications for digging a new well near the Russian River and several other streams. The price of a well permit is also expected to more than double in many areas.    That's the gist of proposed revisions announced Monday to the county's well ordinance, being pushed in response to an environmental lawsuit. The case, which is still ongoing, accuses local officials of ignoring cumulative impacts of groundwater pumping.    The lawsuit was filed...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

West Sonoma County high school district eyes consolidation

Public school districts in western Sonoma County might look different in a few years according to options laid out in a new report. The West Sonoma County Union High School District has asked experts to look at more consolidation. Outgoing county school superintendent Steve Herrington said financial strain moved the high school to consider merging with other districts.  “They have a structural deficit, meaning that their program, and their operation as it now exists…has the need for changes," Herrington told KRCB. "And that’s why the high school district asked for the study. They know they have to make some changes.”  Part of the problem...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Should you report a positive at-home COVID test? It depends where you live

(BCN) — Two lines appear on your at-home COVID-19 test, indicating you’ve tested positive. Now what?. The answer can vary by county. Public health officials at the state and local level have advised that those who test positive stay home for at least five days if they have symptoms. After five days, a negative test and improved symptoms are generally the ticket out of isolation.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Petaluma receives $13 million for new rail station, bus improvements

The city of Petaluma and the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District plan to deliver a second rail station and electrify busses after receiving a $13 million grant on Friday. The funds, which are provided by the California State Transportation Agency's State Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program, will go mostly go towards the Petaluma North infill station and North McDowell Boulevard crossing upgrades. $3 million will help Petaluma Transit electrify and improve its bus fleet, as well as renovate bus stops. SMART Board of Directors Chair David Rabbitt said the city will see "greatly enhanced transportation option" with the new...
PETALUMA, CA
KRCB 104.9

KRCB 104.9

KRCB 104.9 is Sonoma County's NPR station. We provide live radio news, podcasts, and social media news updates covering Sonoma County governmental affairs, wildfire, arts, culture, and breaking news.

 https://norcalpublicmedia.org/news/news

