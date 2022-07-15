Crews responding to three-alarm brush fire in Benicia

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Crews were dispatched to a three-alarm vegetation fire that ignited in Benicia on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Lake Herman Road and Channel Road just before 4:30 p.m., according to Benicia Fire Department Spokesperson Della Olm. "There's a full CAL FIRE response, including aircraft and two water tenders," she told KCBS Radio's Margie Shafer.

The fire was 100% contained as of early Thursday, per CAL FIRE .

CAL FIRE crews on the scene of the Herman Fire in Benicia. Photo credit Bob Butler/KCBS Radio

Smoke fills the air in Benicia as the Herman Fire burns in the city. Photo credit Bob Butler/KCBS Radio

No evacuation orders were issued. No structures were threatened.

Olm said there was only smoke in a small part of Benicia, and the Benicia Fire Department tweeted at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday that "favorable wind conditions" had so far minimized "smoke-related health impacts" in the city.

