It appears that Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell might be ready to go do karate in the garage. In honor of Ferrell’s 55th birthday, Reynolds took to TikTok on Saturday to post a video paying tribute to a pivotal scene from the Saturday Night Live alum’s popular 2008 comedy, Step Brothers. Toward the end of the Adam McKay-directed film, Ferrell’s character, Brennan, hits the stage at the Catalina Wine Mixer with stepbrother Dale (John C. Reilly) to perform a rendition of “Por Ti Volaré,” a song initially popularized by Andrea Bocelli.More from The Hollywood ReporterChristopher Meloni Bares All in Peloton Ad...

CELEBRITIES ・ 46 MINUTES AGO