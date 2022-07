Police Saturday morning tell us Roxane Reza the missing 23-year-old Baylor NICU nurse has returned home. That’s all the information we have at this time. We also asked the police public information officer Melinda Gutierrez about reports of a dead body found Saturday at White Rock Trail from Dallas Texas TV, which has instagram and Facebook pages with thousands of followers. She says there was no body found today.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO