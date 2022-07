It’s no longer a joke — the Rialto Theater has this week installed a genuine cooling system and is now the coolest place in town. A monstrous electrically-driven fan, which took three days to install, is now blowing fresh air into the theater from behind the stage and forcing the warm air out the back with such volume as to give the theater a complete change of air every three minutes. — Hood River News.

