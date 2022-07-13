ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hot Spot: T-Pain Says Chris Brown Has A Princess Complex & Ray-J Plans To Change His Name [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
1053rnb.com
 4 days ago

T-Pain had some words to say about Chris Brown and his attitude. Recently the singer had some words to say about his lower-than-anticipated album...

1053rnb.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Dad Errol, 76, Reveals He Welcomed A Baby With His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35

Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 51, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy