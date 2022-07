[This story contains major spoilers from Don’t Make Me Go.] In Don’t Make Me Go, teen lead and young narrator Wally — played by burgeoning star Mia Isaac — is just beginning to grapple with the idea that her father might not be around forever when the unthinkable happens.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Don't Make Me Go' Director Hannah Marks on Challenges of Filming in New Zealand and Value of Personal Connections to ProjectsNext Big Thing: Mia Isaac on the Advice John Cho Gave Her While Filming Debut 'Don't Make Me Go''Don't Make Me Go': Film Review | Tribeca 2022 The bittersweet road-trip...

MOVIES ・ 36 MINUTES AGO