Since I have already written about fauxgressives (i.e., economic conservatives who self-label themselves as “progressives” to obfuscate their free-market proposals and to attract politically illiterate supporters), I want to determine where these “far left” candidates stand on three planning issues: housing, climate, and the planning process. Are they fauxgressives who have bamboozled the fourth estate, or do they hold genuine progressive positions that served them well in the recent primary election?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO