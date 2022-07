(St. George, UT) -- Years in the making, the City of St. George celebrated the opening of it's new Temple Springs Trail. The trail makes a long-sought connection between the Red Hills Parkway and St. George Blvd via an all-pavement route. The city held a ribbon cutting ceremony with a tire-tube standing in for the standard ribbon. In addition to the new recreation opportunity, the trail offers a new beginning of sorts for an area that was once home to a number of transients. The trail is loaded with historical points of interest, including a still-working springs that provided drinking water to an earlier Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Temple.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO