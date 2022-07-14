ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

What Democratic Efforts to Protect Abortion Rights and “Titanic” Have in Common

By Abby Vesoulis, Bio
Mother Jones
Mother Jones
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. Watching the abortion hearings held on Wednesday by the House Oversight Committee and Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) was a bit like watching long, somber movies of...

www.motherjones.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Voters, Prosecutors Back Abortion Rights as States Get Grilled

Prosecutors refusing to enforce anti-abortion laws and voters campaigning to put reproductive rights on the ballot are just some of the efforts that communities and advocates are taking to defend abortion rights statewide as Congress holds a series of hearings on the matter this week. The House Committee on Oversight...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

‘Never-Trumper’ pollster says more Republicans are prepared to turn away from ex-president amid Jan 6 hearings

Sarah Longwell did not try for even a moment to pretend she liked Donald Trump.A long-time GOP activist and political strategist, she opposed his nomination to be the Republican presidential candidate back in 2016, arguing that Trump and the things he represented were bad for her and bad for her party. For many years, she has worn the label “Never Trumper” with pride.Against the backdrop of the Jan 6 committee hearings, Longwell, who is in her 40s, claims an increasing number of Republicans are now ready to “move on” from the former president, and throw their support behind another candidate.And...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Patty Murray
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Kate Winslet
NBC News

Republicans block bill to protect women who travel to other states for abortions

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic bill Thursday that would protect the rights of women to travel to other states to access abortion care legally. The author of the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, requested consent to quickly pass the legislation but met resistance from Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, who objected on behalf of Republicans.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mother Jones

How Close to Death Does a Person Have to Be to Qualify for an Abortion Ban Exemption?

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. It’s a foregone conclusion that the Democrats’ bill to restore abortion rights will fail in the Senate in the coming days, just as it failed in May and in February before that. The Women’s Health Protection Act, which guarantees the right to seek and provide an abortion before fetal viability, wouldn’t just undo the blanket abortion bans now taking effect across the country. Were it to become law, the Women’s Health Protection Act would, in fact, erase years of work by the “pro-life” movement’s symbiotic Republican state legislators.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WebMD

Reversal of Roe V. Wade May Go Well Beyond Abortion

June 24, 2022 -- Kami, a mother of one daughter in central Texas, lost three pregnancies in 2008. The third one nearly killed her. The embryo became implanted in one of the fallopian tubes connecting her ovaries to her uterus. Because fallopian tubes can't stretch to accommodate a fetus, patients must undergo surgery to remove the embryo before the tube ruptures, which can cause internal bleeding and death.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Health And Human Services#Medical Abortion#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Labor#Supreme Court#The Oversight Committee
Business Insider

House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024

Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

AP source: Biden holds off on climate emergency declaration

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Massachusetts on Wednesday to promote his efforts to combat climate change but will stop short of issuing an emergency declaration that would unlock federal resources to deal with the issue, according to a person familiar with the president’s plans. Biden has been under pressure to issue an emergency declaration after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., pulled out of negotiations over climate legislation. During his visit to Somerset, Mass., Biden could announce other steps on climate change but the White House has not released details. The president has been trying to signal to Democratic voters that he’s aggressively tackling global warming at a time when some of his supporters have despaired about the lack of progress. He has pledged to push forward on his own in the absence of congressional action. The person familiar with Biden’s intention to hold off on making an emergency declaration spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the plans publicly. It was not clear whether an emergency declaration remains under consideration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
US News and World Report

West Virginia Judge Blocks Pre-Roe V. Wade Abortion Ban

(Reuters) -A West Virginia judge on Monday blocked officials from enforcing a 19th-century ban on abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that recognized the right of women nationally to terminate pregnancies. The decision by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango clears the way...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mother Jones

Health Care Workers: What Policy Changes Has Your Employer Made Since Roe v. Wade Was Overturned?

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Republican-led states quickly implemented severe abortion restrictions and outright bans. This left hospitals, pharmacies, medical practices, and other health care providers scrambling to interpret the new laws and communicate policy changes to employees. Already, we’ve seen reports of OB-GYNs hesitating to terminate unviable pregnancies that are endangering the health of a pregnant person because the fetus still has a heartbeat, and of pharmacists refusing to fill prescriptions for non-pregnant women of childbearing age because the medication could cause miscarriages.
HEALTH SERVICES
International Business Times

US Doctors Embroiled In Sudden Legal Uncertainty Over Abortions

Days after the US state of Ohio banned abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, doctor Mae Winchester had a patient who needed to terminate her pregnancy to save her life. Her patient, who was 19 weeks pregnant, asked if "legally she was going to be OK and if legally...
OHIO STATE
Mother Jones

With Roe Gone, Where Do We Go From Here?

Where Do We Go From Here? is a series of stories that explore the future of abortion. It is a collaboration between Mother Jones and Rewire News Group. For the full list of stories, click here. Even though I knew this moment was coming, I’m disoriented by the Supreme Court...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Mother Jones

Mother Jones

San Francisco, CA
357
Followers
278
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.

 http://www.motherjones.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy