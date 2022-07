It has only been a little over two years since Criminal Minds aired its final episode after 15 seasons. During that time, fans of the tv show called for the series to be picked back up. And while there were rumors at times, Paramount announced Criminal Minds was part of their streaming strategy with a 16th season. Although the first episode hasn’t even filmed, the show is already making waves by announcing Dr. Spencer Reid, played by Matthew Gray Gubler, would not be returning. Wondering how the show was going to handle the storyline, fans reacted with hesitation. But showing that Criminal Minds is no longer a rumor, Joe Mantegna shared a Twitter post from the set.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO