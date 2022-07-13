ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comanche County, TX

Support needed for new nursing home

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans are in development for Comanche County Hospital District to open a 76-bed nursing home to benefit the local area, but issues resulting from the pandemic have left the project with a $4 million shortfall and the need for donor support so they can break ground on the facility in the...

BigCountryHomepage

Brownwood investigating overnight murder

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police are investigating a Murder overnight. The murder happened on the 2700 block of Elizabeth Drive just after midnight Thursday. Police say officers arrived at the home after receiving reports of shots fired and found two females tending to a male victim, later identified as Ivan Sergio Garcia-Rincon, 34, who […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs

Terri Lynn Carruth, 59, of Bangs, Texas passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Services will be held at a later date. Terri was born September 13, 1963 in Chicago, Illinois to Anthony Tomassone and Elizabeth Brunsen. She graduated from Castleberry High School in 1983. Terri married Dennis Carruth in 1985 in Fort Worth, Texas and began a life together that blessed them with two children. Terri worked in sales most of her life which gave her opportunities to travel all over the world. She was happiest when home being the best wife/mom to her family. After her grandchildren were born, they occupied most of her time and they spent every chance they could together. Her and Dennis lived on the farm they built together in Bangs Texas and they enjoyed spending their time together watching the animals around them. Terri was loved by so many and was a second mother to most of her kid’s friends, they all still refer to her as mom.
BANGS, TX
Texas Monthly

After Serving the Oil Fields, This Barbecue Joint Starts Anew in the Hill Country

Junior Urias introduced the modern style of Texas barbecue to Midland when he opened Up in Smoke BBQ in 2018. That location, a victim of the COVID-related oil and gas industry bust, shuttered in late 2020. Urias did it again in the Hill Country town of Early, just north of Brownwood, where he and his wife Jennifer resurrected Up in Smoke BBQ. In a town known for the seventy-six year old Underwood’s Cafeteria and Bar-B-Q and its unique barbecue beef steak, Urias is producing sliced brisket and sausage better than he had in Midland at the new brick-and-mortar that opened five months ago. This one comes with a retail meat market too.
MIDLAND, TX
Drug Arrest Made in Coleman

During the early morning hours of July 14, 2022, the Coleman Police Department, assisted by the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 200 block of West 2nd Street, in Coleman, Coleman County, Texas. Once inside the residence, officers located a quantity...
COLEMAN, TX

