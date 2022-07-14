Aespa's Friendship Is The Only Thing I Care About, So This BFF Test Is Amazing

Related
"Stranger Things" Fans Are Sharing What They Don't Like About The Show, And Honestly, I Get It
"School bully arcs in media are so cliché; it physically pains me to watch them."
Prince Harry Revealed When He Realized Meghan Markle Was His Soulmate And They Hadn't Known Each Other For Very Long
"It has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace."
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel
Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
Nick Cannon Commented On Engagement Rumors Days After Talking About Reconciling With Mariah Carey
It's not what we think it is.
19 Married People Who Didn't Know These Were Fails Until Their Spouses Laughed Like Hell At Them
To love, to cherish, to laugh like hell at.
The body part that you first wash in the shower says a lot about you – what does your’s say?
WHEN you step into the shower, what's the first body part that gets your attention?. Well, lifestyle expert Anu Mukherjee revealed that the body part you wash first says a lot about your personality. Mukherjee broke down the results into six options, five body parts and the last option if...
Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online
It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
Frankie Jonas Reveals Why He And Sophie Turner Didn't Speak When They First Met, And It's Actually Pretty Sweet
"I didn't talk to Sophie because I was too afraid because she was so cool."
People Are Sharing Myths Of Highly Paid Career Fields They Once Believed — And Now Know Are A Big Fat Lie
What do you mean all lawyers aren't rich?!
Drew Barrymore Reminds Us to Appreciate the Little Things In New Viral Video
A little rain never hurt anybody. Drew Barrymore has gone viral for embracing the rainfall. Watch the viral video inside.
Yes, Korg's "Thor: Love And Thunder" Partner Is Basically A Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Joke
"How did that joke fly over my head."
Elton John Thanks America for Making Him Famous at the End of Farewell Tour
Captain Fantastic is finally hanging up his cape. Here's what Elton John said to fans during one of the last concerts of his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour.'
Season 1 Of "The Bear" Is Here, And This Is What Fans Really Think About The Show
You'll want to add this to your TV watchlist.
13 LOL Reasons These Celebrities Ended Up Taking A Trip To The E.R.
I'm starting to think maybe they're *not* just like us.
People Are Sharing Their "Single Greatest" Cooking Tip, And Even Someone Who Cooks Daily Could Learn A Thing Or Two From Them
"It sounds obvious, but I always see people rushing to do this — and you don't really need to."
14 Times Celebs Annoyed Me By Bragging About How Rich They Are
Spending $33 million on a license plate...
