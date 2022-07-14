ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Aespa's Friendship Is The Only Thing I Care About, So This BFF Test Is Amazing

By Vicki Chen, Jen Park
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mlR0P_0gerEcTk00

With the recent release of their highly anticipated EP, Girls — the 2nd Mini Album , we challenged Aespa to put their friendship to the test!

Instagram: @aespa_official

Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning were on their bestie behavior as they quizzed each other.

BuzzFeed Celeb

But some questions proved to be harder than anticipated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgjBG_0gerEcTk00
BuzzFeed Celeb

Tune in below to see how well they did and who came out on top as the number one bestie!

If you want more Aespa, be sure to stream their EP Girls !

@aespa_official / Via instagram.com

