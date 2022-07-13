ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, DE

New brewery coming to Downtown Seaford

By Rob Flaks
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEAFORD, Del. – A new brewery is heading to Downtown Seaford. Brimming Horn Meadery is announcing a brewery and restaurant right in Seaford, just one day after the Seaford City Council approved...

www.wmdt.com

Ocean City Today

Office building to replace Nick’s Jurassic Golf in Ocean City

Harrison Group headquarters coming to 18th St. spot. The large rubbery dinosaurs that tower above the grounds of Nick’s Jurassic Golf on 18th street are facing an Ice Age of sorts with an office building slated to wipe out their habitat in the near future. The Ocean City Planning...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Whispering Pines residents jump in as lifeguards

Faced with the prospect of not having their pool open for the summer season, some Whispering Pines residents jumped into action. “It was no lifeguards, no pool,” said Candy Robertson, who helped organize an effort to get lifeguards. She said not enough teenagers were getting certified to meet...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

Four SoDel restaurants honored

DELAWARE – Four SoDel restaurants recently received a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for the fifth consecutive year. Catch 54 in Fenwick Island, Bluecoast Seafood in Bethany Beach, and Bluecoast Seafood and Lupo Italian Kitchen in Rehoboth Beach won this honor once again. We want to hear your good...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
oceancity.com

This Week in Ocean City July 15th

We thought we’d share with you some photos taken this week in Ocean City, Md. They may inspire you to visit, or let you reminisce, but mostly we hope they bring a smile to your face!
OCEAN CITY, MD
City
Seaford, DE
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Government
Seaford, DE
Government
Local
Delaware Food & Drinks
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING~247665 AVALON DR~GEORGETOWN

247665 Avalon Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947 ~ Avalon Park ~ Great Class C on large corner lot - new roof and new Peat System Mound septic (but not a great big hill)! Has two living areas (living room and family room). New neutral carpet being installed in living areas and hall in early August. You own the land - no lot rent. This community is close to the beaches and the bay, and a lot of great restaurants. Large Shed - could be a one-car garage, workshop or mancave - you decide. What are you waiting?
GEORGETOWN, DE
The Dispatch

High Bids Put Downtown Park Redevelopment On Hold

OCEAN CITY – The planned redevelopment of the downtown recreation and parks complex was put on pause this week after the contractor bids came in significantly higher than what was budgeted. In recent years, town officials have been planning for a major redevelopment of the downtown recreation and parks...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware State Fair returns in one week, many promotions to save money

HARRINGTON, Del. – We’re just one week away from the 103rd installment of the Delaware State Fair. We checked in with officials who say they’re excited to get back into the swing of tradition. and this year attendees will get more of the full experience than the...
Ocean City Today

Three Ocean City Food Lion associates receive awards

(July 15, 2022) Nearly 300 Food Lion associates will be celebrating over 30 years of service this year. Among them are three long-term associates from the Ocean City store. “Recognizing associates who have shared their gifts and talents with Food Lion and nourished their neighbors for decades is incredibly important to us,” said Meg Ham, president, Food Lion. “These dedicated associates have touched the lives of their fellow associates and customers alike. We are so fortunate to have such committed associates and I so appreciate the care, compassion and commitment they share with Food Lion and the towns and cities they serve.”
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Sello’s Italian Oven & Bar

OCEAN CITY, Md.– We might not be close to Italy – but that doesn’t mean you have to travel far for authentic Italian food. The Foodie Team found a hidden gem in Ocean City for you to check out. Here’s their visit to Sello’s Italian Oven and Bar.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Salisbury WWII vet recieves free ramp for home

SALISBURY, MD- A local veteran is getting a brand new addition to their home for their 99th Birthday all for free thanks to the help of a local charity. Victor Banks, a World War 2 veteran from Salisbury, still enjoys getting out and mowing his lawn but was finding it difficult to get out of his home, after breaking his ankle.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

A tale of two lakes (or are they ponds?)

Writing about the history of Sussex County is like walking on a high wire with all of the experts looking up at me waiting for a slip-up and fall. Actually, it's great to get feedback from those in the know. A recent email regarding natural ponds sent me on a...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food & Drinks
Katie Cherrix

How to Eat Like a Local in Salisbury, Maryland

A mid-size college town, the city of Salisbury, Maryland has no shortage of places to eat. Working professionals, college students, and lifelong residents enjoy a wide range of options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Salisbury isn't as much of a tourist destination as other cities in Maryland, but if you find yourself in the area, here are a few places locals love visiting at meal time.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Family squabble delays Scarlet Oaks annexation

The possible annexation of a 50-acre parcel into Milton has been delayed after a lawsuit has surfaced over the property’s ownership. The pending case in Delaware Court of Chancery led Milton Town Council to table a vote on recommendations to annex the Harbeson Road parcel, which is eyed for a 163-unit development known as Scarlet Oaks.
MILTON, DE
WMDT.com

LiFT Church’s SERVE Day supports communities across Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The LiFT Church’s SERVE DAY returned Saturday afternoon. The day included 12 project across the city with over 100 volunteers. We stopped by one of the sites at the Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center, where church members organized the center’s baby boutique where local mom’s can find essentials they need for their little ones.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Pets on the Plaza: Meet Hollister

Meet Hollister, a 2-year-old Pitbull mix available for adoption through the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Tags: hollister, humane society of wicomico county, pets on the plaza.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Pocomoke Police to host backpack giveaway

POCOMOKE, Md. – The Pocomoke City Police Department will be hosting a backpack giveaway for students gearing up to go back to school. If you are a resident of the area, you should call the Pocomoke City Police Department to register. The deadline to register is July 25th, and the department wants to make sure you register early as they don’t expect there to be extras.
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

NEW LISTING~19044 TIMBERCREEK DR~MILTON

19044 Timbercreek Drive, Milton, DE 19968 ~ “Shoreview Woods” ~ Great location - close to the beach, and MOVE-IN READY! This home has a lot of upgrades, the kitchen having cabinets galore, beautiful granite and high end stainless steel appliances, and handscraped hardwood floors. You could live on the first floor, but have additional living upstairs, if needed, including two large bedrooms and a full guest bath, with a spacious loft overlooking the first floor. This unit backs up to the woods which has been landscaped nicely! Sit on the deck and enjoy nature. One-half mile from the newly constructed Bayhealth Health Care Center which should be opening in early 2023. The community includes a pool, tennis court, exercise room, gazebo, sidewalks and walking paths, and is right by the Lewes-Georgetown Bike Trail. Please see attached list of all the great features of this wonderful home! Also - a lot of the furnishings will be available for purchase if desired, the list of which is also attached.
MILTON, DE
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – July 15, 2022

Jackson’s Casino was Ocean City’s most popular nightclub in the late 1930s and throughout the 1940s. Music, drinks and slot machines were the main attraction at the big wooden building on the Boardwalk between 9th and 10th streets. Jackson’s was where the locals hung out and many still...
OCEAN CITY, MD

