New brewery coming to Downtown Seaford

19044 Timbercreek Drive, Milton, DE 19968 ~ “Shoreview Woods” ~ Great location - close to the beach, and MOVE-IN READY! This home has a lot of upgrades, the kitchen having cabinets galore, beautiful granite and high end stainless steel appliances, and handscraped hardwood floors. You could live on the first floor, but have additional living upstairs, if needed, including two large bedrooms and a full guest bath, with a spacious loft overlooking the first floor. This unit backs up to the woods which has been landscaped nicely! Sit on the deck and enjoy nature. One-half mile from the newly constructed Bayhealth Health Care Center which should be opening in early 2023. The community includes a pool, tennis court, exercise room, gazebo, sidewalks and walking paths, and is right by the Lewes-Georgetown Bike Trail. Please see attached list of all the great features of this wonderful home! Also - a lot of the furnishings will be available for purchase if desired, the list of which is also attached.

MILTON, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO