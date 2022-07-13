ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Payton Is Believed To Have Interest In 3 NFL Teams

By Larry Leo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack so soon? According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who just retired last...

FOX Sports

Have Dallas Cowboys set up Dak Prescott to fail?

The Dallas Cowboys' receiving corps looks vastly different from a year ago. And according to former 'Boys wideout and NFL Hall of Famer Drew Pearson, the changes are the opposite of positive. "I think Dak [Prescott] will be fine," Pearson said. "The question is the receiving corps has been depleted...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Sons of All-Stars Holliday, Jones go 1-2 in MLB draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones, sons of All-Stars Matt and Andruw, were taken by Baltimore and Arizona with the first two picks in baseball’s amateur draft on Sunday night. Holliday, whose father is a former batting champion, was chosen by Baltimore over Jones in somewhat of a surprise. “A tough decision,” Orioles general manager Mike Elias said. “I would liken it to deciding what to order at a five-star restaurant.” Texas used the third pick on Kumar Rocker, a 6-foot-5 right-hander who failed to sign with the New York Mets after being selected 10th overall last year. Rocker will be reunited with Rangers minor league pitcher Jack Leiter, his teammate on Vanderbilt’s 2019 NCAA baseball championship team. Texas chose Leiter with the No. 2 pick last year.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Justin Jefferson: 'After This Year I'll Be the Best Receiver in the NFL'

Ja'Marr Chase might've been ranked ahead of Justin Jefferson in the latest wide receiver rankings, but that doesn't mean the Vikings' star doesn't expect to surpass his former college teammate this season. "I'll say after this year, I'll be the best receiver in the NFL," Jefferson told Complex. "I definitely...
NFL
Yardbarker

Two New Orleans Saints Draft Classes Listed in Expert’s Top 10

The NFL Draft can make a difference if teams are able to find franchise-changing players that can help change the trajectory of the team. The New Orleans Saints were able to accomplish that in two of its classes since the 2006 NFL season. The New Orleans Saints were selected in Mike Renner’s Top 10 NFL Draft classes since 2006. Here is his top 10:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo drops fearless forecast on Dak Prescott, Dallas amid roster turnover

There’s no doubt the Cowboys’ offense is less weaponized than they were a season ago. The departure of Amari Cooper alone was a major blow to the league’s most productive offense. Despite losing some key pieces, the core offensive unit in Dallas led by Dak Prescott is still intact. Will they be able to keep the’ offense rolling in 2022? Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo believes they will.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Report: Browns Could Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

With training camp just around the corner, the Cleveland Browns might not be done making moves. According to 247Sports' Brad Stainbrook, the Browns have interest in re-signing defensive end Takkarist McKinley. McKinley's 2021 season was cut short due to a torn Achilles. However, he's reportedly doing very well in his...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous Raiders OL announces retirement

Infamou offensive lineman Richie Incognito is calling time on his lengthy career. In an announcement on the Las Vegas Raiders’ official website, Incognito announced his decision to retire from the NFL. Incognito cited recent injuries for accelerating his decision to call it quits, saying “my body told me it was time.” He also wanted to make it a point to retire as a member of the Raiders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Seahawks seeking rebound and a QB entering training camp

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (7-10) CAMP SITE: Renton, Washington LAST YEAR: Seattle endured its worst season of Pete Carroll’s tenure, missing the playoffs for just the third time in his 12 seasons in charge. Seattle finally experienced life without QB Russell Wilson because of a finger injury that cost him three games. The Seahawks will learn more about life without Wilson after he was dealt in a blockbuster trade with Denver during the offseason. S Jamal Adams (shoulder), RB Chris Carson (neck) and CB Tre Brown (knee) all had their seasons cut short by major injuries. Seattle did close the season with wins in four of its last six, highlighted by the best stretch of RB Rashaad Penny’s young career. IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: QB Drew Lock, LT Charles Cross, RT Abe Lucas, TE Noah Fant, WR Marquise Goodwin, DE Boye Mafe, OLB Uchenna Nwosu, C Austin Blythe, CB Coby Bryant, CB Justin Coleman, DL Shelby Harris, DL Quinton Jefferson, RB Ken Walker III.
SEATTLE, WA

