Sean Payton Is Believed To Have Interest In 3 NFL Teams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones, sons of All-Stars Matt and Andruw, were taken by Baltimore and Arizona with the first two picks in baseball’s amateur draft on Sunday night. Holliday, whose father is a former batting champion, was chosen by Baltimore over Jones in somewhat of a surprise. “A tough decision,” Orioles general manager Mike Elias said. “I would liken it to deciding what to order at a five-star restaurant.” Texas used the third pick on Kumar Rocker, a 6-foot-5 right-hander who failed to sign with the New York Mets after being selected 10th overall last year. Rocker will be reunited with Rangers minor league pitcher Jack Leiter, his teammate on Vanderbilt’s 2019 NCAA baseball championship team. Texas chose Leiter with the No. 2 pick last year.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 38 MINUTES AGO