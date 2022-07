Pierre-Luc Dubois is reportedly looking to play for his hometown team one day. His agent, Pat Brisson, said that Dubois would like to play for the Montreal Canadiens. "Montreal is a city he would probably I can talk about it because he doesn't have a contract at the moment - he's a restricted free agent," Brisson told TVA Sports in French, as translated by The Athletic. "Montreal is a place, a city he'd like to play in. That's all I can say about that."

