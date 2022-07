Well i think we all know that the actors who play Debbie Dingle and Andy Sugden are unlikely to come back to the show so why not recast them as dont you think it is really stupid that they are not in Emmerdale to look after their kids and relying on Charity to look after them instead and please dont say Debbie and Andy are too iconic when their characters are not really that interesting or memorable.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO