Congratulations to the Pitch it Clever winners for 2022

 4 days ago
The Pitch it Clever awards celebrate the work of researchers who have produced a one to two minute video explaining their work and its impact on the world.

Each year, hundreds of early-career researchers enter the awards, producing stunning short videos on everything from advances in bionic hearing devices to the next generation of batteries.

The awards are run by Universities Australia and The Conversation sponsors the Vice Chancellor’s award to help researchers develop the skills to share their work with the broader community.

Misha Ketchell, editor of The Conversation, accepts the Vice Chancellors’ award for Kasi Yasin from Education Minister Jason Clare (right) and Chair of Universities Australia John Dewar (left). Image: Universities Australia

The Vice Chancellors’ Award: Kazi Yasin Islam

Edith Cowan University researcher Kazi Yasin Islam won the Vice Chancellors’ Award for his idea to develop innovative wireless technology that can be used underwater.

“The realisation that a wide range of research fields can benefit from my own research… has inspired me to pursue research in energy-efficient underwater wireless communications,” he said.

Kazi will now complete an internship at The Conversation’s Melbourne headquarters to continue honing his story pitching and research communication skills, alongside winning $3,500 and a ticket to the 2022 Universities Australia conference.

The Universities Australia Award: Kristyn Sommer

Kristyn Sommer from Griffith University won the Universities Australia Award for her research on how robot design and programming impacts children’s learning.

“I am ecstatic to be awarded a Pitch it Clever prize for my research,” said Kristyn, who uses TikTok and Instagram to break down complex scientific problems for her more than 400,000 followers.

People’s Choice Award: Nirmal Madhavanpillai Sajeevkumar

Swinburne University of Technology researcher Nirmal Madhavanpillai Sajeevkumar’s won the People’s Choice Award for his research making steelmaking more sustainable, which attracted over 1300 votes from the community.

“Undertaking this PhD has been a truly life-changing experience for me,” Nirmal said. “The effect of global warming is hitting us and as a researcher, ways to decarburize the steel industry is the need of the hour.

"My research sought to understand the energy aspects of the oxygen steelmaking process which helped us to tackle most of the pressing problems that the industry faces at the moment.”

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

The Guardian

‘Utoro is my identity’: can a museum heal the scars of Korean migrants in Japan?

The greeting at the Utoro Peace Memorial Museum is impossible to miss. Emblazoned on a huge banner hanging on a wall, it says: “This is where we live. This is where we meet.” The message is simple, but there was a time when Utoro, a small neighbourhood near Kyoto in western Japan, was wracked by racism and division, inflamed by the legacy of war and colonialism.
MUSEUMS
TheConversationAU

Was Tricia the elephant happy? Experts on the ethics of keeping such big, roaming creatures in captivity

The beloved Asian elephant Tricia died at Perth Zoo this month at the ripe old age of 65, making her one of the world’s oldest elephants. Tricia was born in 1957 and arrived at Perth Zoo in 1963 from Vietnam. Her keeper described her as expressive, playful, and mischievous. Tricia’s death has led to an outpouring of grief in Perth, especially among zookeepers and her fellow elephants, Putra Mas and Permai. But it has also sparked renewed debate about the ethics of keeping such long-lived, wandering animals in zoos for decades. This is an important topic to debate as, historically, elephant...
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

How a new art project in Bathurst is embracing the many identities of the town

For many, Bathurst’s Mount Panorama is exclusively a car racing venue. For Indigenous Australians it is a place called Wahluu, where First Nations women once offered their sons for tribal initiation. It is a cherished Wiradyuri territory that hosts dreaming and creation stories. Earlier this year, further development on the site was blocked, with the federal government acknowledging the cultural significance of the location for the Wiradyuri people. In some respects, the conflicting identity of Bathurst’s mountain can be reconciled through the forms of masculinity it represents: the male-centric sport of car racing – so central to the town’s present-day image...
VISUAL ART
TheConversationAU

What happens if you die without a will?

Actor Chadwick Boseman, star of Marvel’s Black Panther, died in 2020 aged 43 from colon cancer. It came to light last month his estate would be split evenly between his widow and his parents, following a legal process. Although he knew for some time that he was dying, he did not make a will. This is why his estate (all his money and assets) passed by what’s legally called “intestacy” – the rules governing someone’s estate if they don’t have a will. Boseman was one of around 66% of Americans who didn’t make a will before he died. Australians are different. They...
CELEBRITIES
TheConversationAU

How the James Webb deep field images reminded me the divide between science and art is artificial

The first task I give photography students is to create a starscape. To do this, I ask them to sweep the floor beneath them, collect the dust and dirt in a paper bag and then sprinkle it onto a sheet of 8x10 inch photo paper. Then, using the photographic enlarger, expose the detritus-covered paper to light. After removing the dust and dirt, the paper is submerged in a bath of chemical developer. In less than two minutes, an image slowly emerges of a universe teeming with galaxies. I love it when the darkroom fills with the sound of their astonishment...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

'The ultimate invader': high-tech tool promises scientists an edge over the cane toad scourge

Cane toads are invasive frogs that threaten the survival of several Australian wildlife species. Scientists and conservation managers have long grappled with how to stop the toad’s march across the continent. That’s where our new research comes in. A paper just published describes a computer simulation program we developed to help test cane toad management in the virtual world before strategies are rolled out in real life. The program, structured like a video game, answers questions such as: should toads be hand-caught or trapped? When is the best point in a toad’s lifecycle to eradicate it? And how best to balance...
WILDLIFE
TheConversationAU

Equivalent to 1,800 tonnes of TNT: what we now know about the meteor that lit up the daytime sky above New Zealand

Meteorites hit New Zealand three or four times a year, but the fireball that shot across the sky above Cook Strait last week was unusual. It had the explosive power of 1,800 tonnes of TNT and was captured from space by US satellites. It set off a sonic boom heard throughout the southern parts of the North Island. Witnesses described a “giant bright orange fireball” and a flash that left a “trail of smoke that hung around for a few minutes”. The fireball was most likely caused by a small meteor, up to a few metres in diameter, traversing Earth’s atmosphere....
WORLD
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

