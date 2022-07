TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay's Fabrica Pizza in the Channelside District was just ranked among the top 50 in the U.S. by a group of true pizza experts. It starts with hand-stretched dough, a swirl of tomato sauce, and a sprinkle of various toppings from ricotta to Calabrian chilies. It then glides from a floured peel to a 900-degree wood-fired oven, and in seconds, rises to chewy, charred Neapolitan pizza perfection.

