Community and business leaders gathered along with the teams from Belleair Development Group and Douglas Elliman Development Marketing at 87th Avenue North to celebrate the kickoff of construction for what will become Tampa Bay’s first energy-efficient luxury community. Terraces at 87th is made up of 92 thoughtfully designed multilevel homes perfectly situated in north St. Petersburg. With spacious 3,753 square-foot, three- and four-bedroom floor plans, each three-story home will feature welcoming open-concept layouts, three bathrooms, expansive four-car garages, and private third-story terraces with outdoor summer kitchen and Jacuzzi upgrades.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO