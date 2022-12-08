ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On: how to watch, awards, trailer and everything you need to know

By Michael Balderston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yb0rh_0geqGJpa00

From the internet to the big screen, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On has had quite a journey. Debuting as a YouTube short in 2010, Dean Fleishcer-Camp and Jenny Slate’s pint-size creation has already stolen the hearts of many and is now ready to go further as it rolls out to movie lovers worldwide.

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On is another title from the indie film behemoth A24. Already this year A24 has come out with a number of critical and audience hits, including Everything Everywhere All at Once and X , plus it has Bodies Bodies Bodies on the horizon.

Whether you’ve never met Marcel before or are already very familiar with the tiny shell, here is everything that you need to know about the Marcel the Shell With Shoes On movie.

How to watch Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is available to watch through digital on-demand.

Is Marcel the Shell With Shoes On streaming?

No, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On is not available for streaming right now.

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On reviews — what the critics are saying

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=389T0s_0geqGJpa00

(Image credit: A24)

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On has won over critics, as it has an impressive 99% "Certified Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes and a score of 81 and a "Must-See" designation from Metacritic .

Here are some quotes from reviewers on Marcel the Shell With Shoes On :

Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune : "[I]t’s tenderness, along with its best jokes, are most welcome right about now."

Max Weiss, Baltimore Magazine : "In the hands of Slate and her director and creative partner Dean Fleischer-Camp, it’s charming, laugh-out-loud funny, and surprisingly poignant."

Peter Travers, ABC News : "This unassuming animated gem about a shell … shames the bloat of big-studio cartoons by proving good things really do come in small packages. The result is unique and unforgettable."

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On awards and nominations

Check out the major awards and nominations that Marcel the Shell With Shoes On has earned:

National Board of Review

  • Best Animated Feature

New York Film Critics Circle

  • Best Animated Film

Film Independent Spirit Awards

  • Best Editing (nominee)

Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films

  • Best Animated Film ( winner )

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On plot

The story of Marcel the Shell With Shoes On has been described as "a total delight." Here is the official synopsis of the movie, per A24:

"Marcel is an adorable 1-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and new hope at finding his long-lost family.

A beloved character gets his big-screen debut in this hilarious and heartwarming story about finding connection in the smallest corners."

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On trailer

Get ready to join Marcel the Shell on his journey to find his family by watching the movie’s trailer directly below.

Who is in the Marcel the Shell With Shoes On cast?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YAPWg_0geqGJpa00

Isabelle Rossellini and Jenny Slate voice Connie and Marcel in Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (Image credit: A24)

Bringing Marcel the Shell to life as the voice is Jenny Slate. Slate has been involved with Marcel the Shell With Shoes On since the beginning, voicing the character in all of the shorts prior to the feature-length movie. Outside of Marcel, Slate is known for her comedic roles like in Bob’s Burgers , Big Mouth , The Secret Life of Pets and Obvious Child . 2022 has been a busy year for Slate, as she has appeared in I Want You Back , Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Bob’s Burgers Movie .

Also in the cast is screen legend Isabella Rossellini, who voices Marcel’s grandmother Connie. Rossellini’s credits include Blue Velvet , Death Becomes Her , Joy and, most recently, the TV series Julia .

Other cast members include Rosa Salazar ( Alita: Battle Angel , Maze Runner franchise) as Larissa and Thomas Mann ( Me and Earl and the Dying Girl , Winning Time ) as Mark. Slate’s co-creator for Marcel and the movie’s director, Dean Fleischer-Camp, also appears in the movie as himself. Additional appearances are made by Andy Richter, Nathan Fielder and Lesley Stahl as herself.

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On original short video

As we’ve mentioned already, Marcel the Shell got his start as a short video that debuted on the internet in 2010. Fleischer-Camp and Slate would team up on two more short videos featuring Marcel that were released in 2011 and 2014. All of the shorts are available to watch right now on YouTube , but we’ve included the first one for you to watch directly below:

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On: Things About Me book

Part of Marcel the Shell’s success aside from the shorts would come from Marcel (aka Fleischer-Camp and Slate) becoming an author, with the release of Marcel the Shell With Shoes On: Things About Me , a picture book, in 2011.

We'll update this page as more info on Marcel the Shell With Shoes On is made available.

