Thomas Junius Kinsey

Andrea LaFaye Dennis, 46, of Greenville, Fla, passed on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Allen Chapel AME Church, with burial in New Zion Cemetery. Viewing is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 15, at 1215 N. Jefferson St., Monticello. Andrea graduated in 1988 from Madison County High School. She served two years in the U.S. Air Force and was an usher at Allen Chapel AME Church. Survivors include her 10-year-old son, Kher Maree Williams; mother, Ethel James Dennis; father, Reverend Curtis (Brenda) Dennis; sisters: Kimberly (Glenn) Brown and Gina (Zachary) White; brothers: Curtis Dennis, Jr., Timothy and Ardrey (Tawanna) Dennis, Michael and Brandon (Britney) Blue; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
