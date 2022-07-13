ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinetta, FL

Thomas Junius Kinsey

Tommy passed away peacefully Sunday, July 10, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with his nephew, Waldo and his niece, Tammy by his side holding his hand until he went to his heavenly home. Tommy was born on July 31, 1936 in the peaceful town of Pinetta, Fla. He was the...

Andrea LaFaye Dennis

Andrea LaFaye Dennis, 46, of Greenville, Fla, passed on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Allen Chapel AME Church, with burial in New Zion Cemetery. Viewing is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 15, at 1215 N. Jefferson St., Monticello. Andrea graduated in 1988 from Madison County High School. She served two years in the U.S. Air Force and was an usher at Allen Chapel AME Church. Survivors include her 10-year-old son, Kher Maree Williams; mother, Ethel James Dennis; father, Reverend Curtis (Brenda) Dennis; sisters: Kimberly (Glenn) Brown and Gina (Zachary) White; brothers: Curtis Dennis, Jr., Timothy and Ardrey (Tawanna) Dennis, Michael and Brandon (Britney) Blue; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
GREENVILLE, FL
MADISON COUNTY, FL
Madison Shooters compete at the national levels

From Sunday, June 26 to Friday, July 1, two Madison locals were in Grand Island, Neb.,, competing at the 2022 National 4-H Shooting Sports Championships. Lane Keeling and Ben Melvin were part of the 16-member team representing the state of Florida, and joined 700 of their peers at the national competition. Keeling competed in the archery competitions, earning 70th overall and 32nd on 3D. His competitions included FITA, Field and 3D. Melvin competed in the Air Rifle Discipline. His events included shooting from a prone position, as well as kneeling and standing, and he ranked 81st overall. Although the weather made some of the events difficult for the participants, they did their best and represented Madison County well, as well as the state of Florida.
MADISON, FL
Hospital memorializes former employee through scholarship

Madison County Memorial Hospital (MCMH) has established a scholarship to honor a former employee who was tragically lost in February of 2022. The Luci Strickland Memorial Scholarship has been established for the purpose of recruitment and retention of health care professionals in Madison County. Strickland began her healthcare career as...
MADISON COUNTY, FL
The Game of Life: College Edition

There are two things in life you can control all the time, attitude and effort. Coach Mac, from Madison County Central School, taught me that years ago and it has stuck with me ever since. Attitude and effort are two factors that are wholeheartedly controlled by one person, and we choose whether or not we let other people or events affect them. Recently, I have found myself getting angry when being around someone who gives little effort, whether that be on the field or in everyday life. But someone else's effort level or actions do not need to affect the way I go about something. Softball and my hardworking mother have both instilled the idea of giving 110 percent with whatever task I take part in, ensuring that the effort is always there. To go along with that, learning that this life is a privilege played a large role in my having a positive attitude, rather than taking things for granted and being negative about events in life.
MADISON COUNTY, FL
Madison Teen wins world championship

Memorial Day weekend of 2022 will be one that John Beggs, 15, will probably remember for many years to come. The young Madison County native won the Junior Division of the Old Time Piano Playing World Championships, held in Oxford, Miss. Beggs has been playing “old time piano” since he...
MADISON COUNTY, FL

