Thomas Junius Kinsey

There are two things in life you can control all the time, attitude and effort. Coach Mac, from Madison County Central School, taught me that years ago and it has stuck with me ever since. Attitude and effort are two factors that are wholeheartedly controlled by one person, and we choose whether or not we let other people or events affect them. Recently, I have found myself getting angry when being around someone who gives little effort, whether that be on the field or in everyday life. But someone else's effort level or actions do not need to affect the way I go about something. Softball and my hardworking mother have both instilled the idea of giving 110 percent with whatever task I take part in, ensuring that the effort is always there. To go along with that, learning that this life is a privilege played a large role in my having a positive attitude, rather than taking things for granted and being negative about events in life.

MADISON COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO