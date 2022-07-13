ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard loses effort to set aside defamation verdict and get a new Johnny Depp trial

By Maria Puente, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mRgyK_0geqCuBx00

The judge in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation case ruled Wednesday against Heard's attempt to get the $10 million verdict against her set aside and a new trial ordered .

Judge Penney Azcarate, the Fairfax County judge who presided over the six-week spectacle trial, issued a written order, obtained by USA TODAY, denying Heard's multiple reasons for seeking a do-over trial.

Her ruling was swift: Heard filed her motion seeking to vacate the verdict last week; Depp's legal team responded on Monday.

"Defendant Amber Laura Heard's Post-Trial Motions I through VI are DENIED for the reasons stated on the record," Azcarate's order read.

Johnny Depp testifying in court in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 21, 2022, and Amber Heard testifying in the same courtroom on May 26, 2022, during their six-week defamation trial. AP

'Deeply troubling': Amber Heard's attorney's claim juror served improperly in Johnny Depp defamation trial

Johnny Depp's lawyers respond, argue against Amber Heard's 'outlandish' efforts to get a new trial

In addition, the judge denied Heard's motion for a mistrial on due process grounds: Heard's lawyers asserted one of the jurors who ruled against her in favor of Depp was not properly vetted by the court.

The judge said that under Virginia court rules, Heard's legal team should have raised the issue at the time the jury was picked, and she presented no evidence that Juror 15's inclusion on the panel "prejudiced" Heard in any way.

"Juror Fifteen was vetted by the Court on the record and met the statutory requirements for service. The parties also questioned the jury panel for a full day and informed the Court that the jury panel was acceptable. Therefore, Due Process was guaranteed and provided to all parties in this litigation," the judge's order said. "There is no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing"

Through one of his lawyers, Benjamin Chew, Depp said he was "most gratified by the Court’s rulings.”

USA TODAY has reached out to Heard's legal team for comment.

Original filing: Amber Heard files to dismiss verdict or grant retrial in Johnny Depp defamation case

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZlZeU_0geqCuBx00
Johnny Depp's attorney Benjamin Chew gives closing arguments in the Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 27, 2022. STEVE HELBER, POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Azcarate's order is final. That means there won't be another trial in Fairfax County in suburban Washington D.C. to transfix the nation for weeks with toxic testimony about the volatile 15-month marriage of two movie stars and whether either defamed the other with shocking allegations of abuse.

But the legal battle will continue: Heard has vowed to pursue an appeal to a Virginia appellate court. She must post a bond for $10.3 million plus 6% interest while her appeal is pending.

Last month, the jury in the case found overwhelmingly in Depp's favor that Heard defamed him when she published a column in The Washington Post in December 2018 calling herself a victim of domestic abuse. Depp's name was not mentioned but during their 2016 divorce proceedings she had accused him of abusing her .

Depp sued her for defamation in 2019 , seeking $50 million. She countersued, also for defamation, seeking $100 million.

The jury agreed Heard had defamed Depp and awarded him more than $10 million in damages. The jury also awarded Heard $2 million in damages over remarks Depp's lawyer at the time said about Heard's abuse allegations being a "hoax."

Juror in Amber Heard case said she wasn't 'believable.' What experts in domestic and sexual violence say about believability

LEGAL QUESTIONS ANSWERED: Johnny Depp won his defamation suit against Amber Heard. So what happens now?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNlRJ_0geqCuBx00
Amber Heard with her attorney Elaine Bredehoft before closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard trial at the in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 27, 2022. STEVE HELBER, POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Following the verdict, Heard and her lawyers made a series of TV appearances to talk about the outcome, and to lament the social media commentary during the trial, which was overwhelmingly against Heard .

Heard's legal team filed a 53-page brief arguing that the verdict was unfair, inconsistent and "excessive," citing multiple reasons, including that Depp did not present evidence of required "actual malice," and that what Heard wrote in her column was "true" and thus protected by the First Amendment.

In response, Depp's brief argued that Heard's legal team failed to present sufficient reasons for setting aside the jury's decision or for retrying the case and that her arguments were "outlandish" and verges into the frivolous."

"Though understandably displeased at the outcome of the trial, Ms. Heard has identified no legitimate basis to set aside in any respect the jury's decision," Depp's lawyers argued in their brief. "Virginia law is clear that a verdict is not to be set aside unless it is 'plainly wrong or without evidence to support it.' "

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amber Heard loses effort to set aside defamation verdict and get a new Johnny Depp trial

Comments / 2

Related
disneydining.com

Johnny Depp celebrates trial victory with new tattoo, and the meaning behind it seems to forecast what’s next for the famous actor

Actor Johnny Depp recently added to his already vast menagerie of tattoos, but this time, the tattoo has a post-trial victory significance. Even diehard fans of the Edward Scissorhands actor would be hard-pressed to find photos of the Hollywood superstar without ink, as Johnny Depp has been a fan and collector of tattoos since he was young. Over the years, the list of Johnny Depp tattoos has continued to grow. Depp has gotten tattoos on his left hand, his left arm, his right hand, his right arm, his chest, and other places on his body.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Reunited With His Lawyer Camille Vasquez At A Rock Show And Her Outfit Is On Point

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have made countless headlines over the last few years, thanks to their ongoing legal battle. Things reached a boiling point when the defamation case went to trial in Virginia, with every moment going viral thanks to cameras in the courtroom. The trial being televised also made a celebrity out of lawyer Camille Vasquez. Depp recently reunited with Vasquez at a rock show, and her outfit is on point.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Page Six

Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Entertainment Times

Johnny Depp Plans To Go To Therapy After Winning His Defamation Lawsuit Against Amber Heard? Here’s The Truth

Johnny Depp allegedly plans to seek professional help so that he could continue to improve himself. In its July 18 issue, Star claimed that Depp used to go to therapy due to his anxiety and addiction. After winning his lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, he wants to go back because he knows that he can be a better version of himself because of it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Benjamin Chew
The Independent

Influencer claims Johnny Depp confided in her during trial: ‘He comes across smart, curious, funny and polite’

Johnny Depp reportedly confided in an influencer who was covering his trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.Jessica Reed Kraus, who goes by the username @houseinhabit on Instagram and has more than 900,000 followers, posted daily updates about the six-week defamation trial to her account.On Tuesday, Kraus claimed in a post shared to Substack that she spoke with Depp on the same day that the trial began, on 11 April.According to Kraus, she was introduced to Depp through an “old friend” of the actor’s. She claims she met the “friend” on Instagram and they had seen her posts about the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#New Trial#Jury Trial
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Settles Suit Claiming He Punched Crew Member, Offered $100k For Retaliation

Johnny Depp isn’t interested in testing his luck with another jury. Fresh off his victory in the televised trial that showcased his bruising defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor reached a last-minute deal to avoid a civil trial in Los Angeles over claims he punched a location manager on the set of City of Lies in 2017, a Monday court filing reveals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Johnny Depp Rips Into Amber Heard in New Song

Johnny Depp appears to have broken his silence after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean star has teamed up with British guitarist Jeff Beck and will release an album on Friday, titled 18. The title is reportedly a reflection of the age the artists felt while they were recording. According to The Sunday Times of London, Depp wrote two songs on the album that offer a revealing insight into the actor’s feelings during the televised, seven-week trial against Heard. “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch,” he sings on “Sad Motherf—in’ Parade.” “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.” Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a jury in Virginia ruled Heard had defamed Depp amid allegations of domestic violence and assault. Heard was awarded $2 million in a countersuit. After the trial, Depp, 59, joined Beck, 76, on a string of June tour dates across the U.K. “I think you’ve said enough for one motherf---king night,” Depp sings. Beck, meanwhile, is reportedly “blown away” by Depp’s tracks.
MUSIC
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

535K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy