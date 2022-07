BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ole Miss National Championship trophy will be visiting the Mississippi Aquarium and MGM Park!. Want to see the trophy for yourself? Head over to the Mississippi Aquarium on Friday, July 29 anywhere between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., or visit MGM Park later in the day when the Biloxi Shuckers take on the Montgomery Biscuits as part of Ole Miss’ “Tour of Champions.”

BILOXI, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO