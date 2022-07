Newcastle named Steve Bruce as their new head coach on a three-year contract on this day in 2019.The Magpies announced the appointment after Bruce resigned as manager of Sheffield Wednesday, to a mixed initial response from fans.While Bruce was a boyhood Newcastle fan, his previous spell as Sunderland boss left him on the back foot as he replaced fan favourite Rafael Benitez, who had brought the club back to the Premier League after a shock relegation to the Championship in 2016.Bruce’s first season on Tyneside started poorly with Newcastle winning just one of their opening eight matches in all competitions...

