Crank_That_Soulja_Boy.mp3? Twitter Responds To LimeWire’s Ad Announcing It’s Return

By davontah
 4 days ago

Source: REVOLT / Courtesy of REVOLT


If you think back to music in the early 2000s, there’s absolutely no way you can forget LimeWire . Now it’s back!

The peer-to-peer file-sharing service gave users the ability to download and upload songs, videos and images, even if it wasn’t legal. After losing a legal battle with the Record Industry Association of America (RIAA) over copyright infringement charges, LimeWire was shut down.

Although not in the same capacity, LimeWire was relaunched last week. The platform is back as a NFT marketplace for art and entertainment, initially focused on music. To introduce the company’s comeback, an ad featuring a very familiar song was released.

In the one-minute video, two kids hurry home from school with the intentions of downloading a song from LimeWire. The track they choose is none other than Soulja Boy ‘s 2007 mega hit ‘ Crank That (Soulja Boy) .’ The ad then finds the boy and girl present day (15 years later) meeting up again, rediscovering LimeWire and downloading the same exact song. The commercial ends with “LImeWire is back.” gracing the screen. You can watch the ad below.

The campaign will run across social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

“Our ad is both a love letter to the 2000s and a celebration of the new LimeWire,” the company’s global creative director Florestan Rösemann said in a statement, per Adweek . “Just like the characters in the commercial, many of us were teenagers when LimeWire first was around and are now grown-ups to see the relaunch of the brand.”

The goal of LimeWire under its new owners (brothers and co-CEOs Paul and Julian Zehetmayr) is to make NFTs more accessible by allowing users to pay with credit cards rather than cryptocurrency.

“We want to bring the NFT world to the mainstream and to people who aren’t into that right now,” said Ivis Buric, chief communications officer at LimeWire. “NFTs aren’t just another buzzword—they can bring benefit to people’s lives.”

As soon as the news broke, the internet reacted to the platform coming back in 2022, the memories LimeWire made them remember and how Soulja Boy always has his hands in something. Check some of the tweets out below.

How do you feel about LimeWire’s return? Will you be tapping in? Let us know what you think in the comments!

The Independent

Netflix ads are coming and will be powered by Microsoft technology

Netflix has chosen Microsoft to deliver its upcoming ads, in a new subscription offering that marks a major change for Netflix. In recent months, Netflix had been rumoured to be adding commercials into its streaming service, and allowing people to pay less if they are subjected to them. In recent weeks, it confirmed that it is planning to introduce the change.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Soon, Facebook may finally let you have more than one profile on its platform

Having multiple profiles on Facebook has been forbidden for years. According to the social media, each user must have only one profile. Of course, if you want to, you can have more than one account, but you must register your other profiles with different emails. And it's needless to say that this is not something that Facebook encourages you to do. However, soon, Facebook's one profile per user policy might become a thing of the past.
INTERNET
US News and World Report

Facebook to Allow up to Five Profiles Tied to One Account

(Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc said on Thursday its flagship social network Facebook is introducing ways for users to maintain up to five profiles, a major shift from the "real name" requirement the company has maintained since its inception. The product change would "help people tailor their experience based on interests...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Netflix's ad-supported tier comes closer as it teams up with Microsoft

Netflix has announced that it will be teaming up with Microsoft as it gears up to launch an ad-supported subscription tier on its platform. The streaming giant has spent the last three months ramping up its plan to add a ad-supported cheaper subscription tier, and has met with the likes of Google, Roku, and Universal's parent company Comcast as part of its search for a partner in that process. Now it's settled on Microsoft.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Twitter outage impacted users around the world Thursday morning

Twitter's website and app were down for users Thursday. The crash-tracking site Downdetector logged more than 54,000 reports of errors with both the website and the app as of shortly after 8 a.m. Eastern Time. Twitter was down for about an hour Thursday morning but returned online around 9 a.m....
INTERNET
IGN

Twitter Data Reveals India Stands 8th Amongst Countries That Tweeted the Most About Gaming in H1 of 2022

Players already know that India is becoming the next hub for gaming. With the growth of gaming personalities, streamers and esports in India, gaming is becoming a daily duty for the young citizens of the country. Esports teams that are coming up from India have also been performing really well in competitions and are gathering many victories for their country.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

How to delete a Snapchat account

If the some reason you would like to permanently stop using Snapchat and have come to the end of your journey with the social media network and messaging service. You will be pleased to know that it is very easy to deactivate or delete your Snapchat account. This quick guide...
INTERNET
