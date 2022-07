With nearly 400 new listings last week it was a busy week for sellers and their listing agents trying to steal buyers’ attention away from summer. Proving not all buyers are out-of-town, buyers put 200 listings under contract. So demand recovered from the 4th of July slow down, but will likely trend, at or below, 2019 levels. And with the number of new listings outpacing the number of homes going under contract, expect pricing to continue to soften. In fact this week a third of Seattle listings had a price drop. And just yesterday we negotiated a seller down nearly 7% with a long close and lots of contingencies for one of our clients. If you’ve been on the fence about buying, you might be surprised by what we can negotiate. Plus rates have been fairly steady in the high 5s for a 30-year fixed even with the talk of a larger fed rate hike (good reminder: the fed doesn’t directly control mortgage rates). Though most buyers in Seattle use jumbo financing which is in the high 4s for a 30-year and savvy buyers get the seller to pay down their rate for them (oh how the tables have turned!).

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO