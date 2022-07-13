Thee Sacred Souls Carve Out a Groove

Islands Restaurants — the fun, beach-themed chain based in Carlsbad — announced it’s celebrating its 40th anniversary with an exclusive beer, giveaways and throwbacks. To celebrate the anniversary, Islands Restaurants said it will be hosting three giveaways this summer with the first being a getaway for two to Catalina Island that will include round-trip boat tickets, hotel stay and vouchers. The second will be a Beach Cruiser giveaway at each of the 42 Islands locations with two bikes per store for guests to win. Raffle tickets will be available in-store only, and winners will be announced on Aug. 30. For the third giveaway, guests will have the opportunity to win prizes such as Islands gift cards, beach towels, trucker hats and more. One winner will be picked daily via Islands social media channels.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO