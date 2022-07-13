ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Good Morning Arizona

By Dani Birzer
AZFamily
 4 days ago

Need a date night idea? Look no further than Queen Creek Olive Mill!. On Wednesday evening, there are 30 seats available for a pizza-making date night class. “Frida Kahlo: An Immersive Biography” is premiering in the U.S., and Phoenix is its first stop on its journey. Why more...

AZFamily

Gilbert man shares struggles of flying disabled after wheelchair mishandled

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Flying has been difficult for so many during this pandemic, and that’s especially true for passengers with disabilities. Damage to wheelchairs or scooters can make it difficult to move, much less fly. A February Bureau of Transportation Statistics consumer report shows that more than...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Most popular alternative cars in Phoenix named

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Once gas prices started going up, Valley drivers with electric or hybrid vehicles didn’t mind at all. In a previous On Your Side report, drivers were basically gloating. “Looking back at it, it was the best choice I’ve ever made. I’m saving money hand over fist,” one electric vehicle driver told us.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert man accuses United Airlines of breaking his wheelchair

Some Jerome locals fed up with visitors taking their permitted parking spots. The town has created permitted parking for residents, but some visitors aren't following the rules. Monsoon rain overflows washes in Flagstaff, creating muddy mess. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Flagstaff area got another round of rain...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Which electric and hybrid vehicles are most popular in Arizona?

Solar company tells Sun City man he owes $27K for solar panels. John Kurczek says Sunrun is demanding him to pay $27,000 in unpaid leasing fees for the useless solar panels. Phoenix man says fake contractor walked away with $3K. Updated: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:58 PM MST. |. A...
SUN CITY, AZ
AZFamily

Old beehive drips honey across Mesa woman's apartment patio

Glendale man recovering in hospital after being set on fire at bus stop. Family says Blake Angerer is still in the hospital after suffering third-degree burns to more than 70% of his body. FIRST ALERT WX: Monsoon storms heading to parts of the Valley. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Thunderstorms...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

What to do when you get spam texts

Some Jerome locals fed up with visitors taking their permitted parking spots. The town has created permitted parking for residents, but some visitors aren't following the rules.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Nearly 30,000 Arizona APS customers eligible for SRP rebate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When it comes to electricity usage, nearly 30,000 APS customers across the Valley may be eligible for a rebate. That rebate would be paid through competing utility company SRP. For most of the last 40 years, APS customer and Phoenix resident Marc Burke has earned a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Thunderstorms, lightning hitting some parts of central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a night of wild monsoon weather in the East Valley, showers and thunderstorms are hitting some parts of central Phoenix on Thursday night. The National Weather Service says gusty winds and lightning are moving away from the Casa Grande area into Phoenix. An ADOT camera...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New River residents concerned over neighborhood being overrun by cows

Some Jerome locals fed up with visitors taking their permitted parking spots. The town has created permitted parking for residents, but some visitors aren’t following the rules. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Maceo Carter says on his flight from Phoenix to Denver, United Airlines employees broke his wheelchair to...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Field Trip Friday: Having fun out of the sun in the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Scott Pasmore and Tess Rafols spent the morning out on Field Trip Friday to show you some things in the Valley to get you having fun OUT of the sun!. The Denettes program started in 2018 and is made of five teams: Affinity, Synergy, Harmony, Unity and Rising Stars. Synchronized ice skating is incredibly competitive as a sport, and the Denettes are proud to represent Chandler on the ice!
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New 3-digit suicide, self-harm hotline 988 launches on Saturday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three numbers could help save thousands of lives and on Saturday, a brand-new suicide hotline number is launching: 988. Ben Smith, CEO and founder of Gnosis IQ in Chandler, says that there will be many benefits to having such a shortened number for people to call to get help. “The pandemic did play a toll on people,” Smith said. “One of the benefits of switching to a three-digit number is that it’s easy to remember. Everyone remembers 911; 988 is something that we need to ingrain in everyone’s head because at some level, someone is dealing with or knows someone that’s dealing with some turmoil that they’ll need help with.”
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Armed man who was arrested inside north Phoenix Red Roof Inn identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police have identified the man who pointed a handgun at officers and people at a north Phoenix Red Roof Inn on Friday. Jayden Bush, 26, was walking through a parking lot with another man when he was recognized by a security guard sitting in a nearby vehicle around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Bush had previously been banned from the property for trespassing, so the guard asked Bush to leave. He told officers that he saw Bush had a gun in his waistband. The guard got back into his car and saw Bush point the gun at him. While calling the police, the guard followed Bush into the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn near I-17 and Bell Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County offering bonuses for election workers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you are looking to make some extra cash, the Maricopa County Elections Department has jobs for election season. It can even lead to a hefty bonus. The primary election is on Aug. 2 and the general election is in November. The county needs about 3,000 workers and these positions are paid. The pay varies but averages $15 an hour. The positions they are looking for are poll workers, call center employees, warehouse workers, as well as many others.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix fire crews describe most common calls they’re responding to during heat wave

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Friday marks the eighth day in a row with temperatures above 110 degrees, making for the hottest week of the year so far. Our team rode along with the Phoenix Fire Department to find out what calls they’re responding to when temperatures jump, and what they’re up against. This weekend Piestewa Peak and Camelback Mountains will close from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to an excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

16-year-old boy shot, found dead in a car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a 16-year-old boy was found dead in a car early Saturday morning in a Phoenix neighborhood. Phoenix police say officers responded to reports of a car being shot at in a neighborhood near I-17 and Missouri Avenue around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a car with damage from bullet holes. A 16-year-old boy, who was identified as Kevin Enriquez, was found dead in the driver’s seat.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Caregiver accused of stealing from people at senior living community in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman who was working as a caregiver at a senior living center in Scottsdale stole from people living there, police said. Arin Arlene Shipley was arrested this week. Police said she worked at The Ranch Estates near 92nd Street and Shea Boulevard from March through May and took jewelry, money and other items from the senior citizens under her care.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

