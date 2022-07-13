Good Morning Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three numbers could help save thousands of lives and on Saturday, a brand-new suicide hotline number is launching: 988. Ben Smith, CEO and founder of Gnosis IQ in Chandler, says that there will be many benefits to having such a shortened number for people to call to get help. “The pandemic did play a toll on people,” Smith said. “One of the benefits of switching to a three-digit number is that it’s easy to remember. Everyone remembers 911; 988 is something that we need to ingrain in everyone’s head because at some level, someone is dealing with or knows someone that’s dealing with some turmoil that they’ll need help with.”

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO