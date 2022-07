Finally, some good news regarding your credit score. I don't feel like this has received the attention it probably deserves. Effective July 1, 2022, all three of the major credit reporting bureaus have changed the way they handle delinquent medical bills and the impact on your credit report. The change is positive and it could really help those who are trying to rebuild their credit score. In fact, Billings was ranked #23 (out of 182) in the nation for cities with residents who can benefit most from the changes, according to a recent report from WalletHub.com.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO