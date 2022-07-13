ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County may lessen camping restrictions amid homelessness uptick

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37CFcs_0gepSzAx00

After hearing about an uptick in homelessness in this year's point-in-time count, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is moving closer to implementing more relaxed public camping restrictions that will actually be enforced. The county has stopped enforcing its current regulations after a court decision determined they were too restrictive.

Tina Rivera, director of the county's Department of Health Services, led a presentation to the board Tuesday that reported 2,893 homeless or unhoused individuals residing in the county in February of this year, up from 2,745 in 2020.

She said the increase was driven by a rise in homeless veterans and young people aged 18-24.

Rivera said the county is striving to achieve a concept known as functional zero homelessness, in which homelessness would be reduced to something that is rare, brief for the person going through it, and only a one-time experience.

She said doing so would take more permanent solutions like housing and that too many people are stuck in an "interim solution," such as temporary shelters.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said homelessness is the biggest human rights issue in the county.

Supervisor Chris Coursey said that the Joe Rodota Trail was the site of a large encampment that had made the trail unusable and asked what could be done to address the situation.

"The solution to homelessness is housing," Rivera said.

Rivera said 60-80 percent of people living in temporary shelters are ready to move into permanent housing, but there is "nowhere for them to go." She said the Department of Health Services was continuing to identify landlords that will accept housing vouchers.

Later in the meeting, Deputy County Counsel Matt Lilligren detailed a proposed amendment to the county's public camping ordinance. The change would amend the county code to allow camping overnight in places where it is currently restricted, while also setting new boundaries for waterways and other areas.

Lilligren said the county has not been enforcing its current restrictions after a 2019 decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the case Martin v. City of Boise determined that lawmakers cannot pass complete restrictions on sleeping in public without meeting certain criteria, like having a bed available as an alternative. The county has been seeking to craft a new ordinance that will comply with that decision and thus allow its enforcement once again.

The current ordinance prohibits nearly all camping in public at any time and any place, according to Lilligren. The new version would allow camping in some public areas from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Prohibitions would still include blocking public roads, streets, or sidewalks. Certain types of county property deemed sensitive or inconsistent with such use would also be off limits, as would camping within 150 of the high-water mark of a body of water, according to Lilligren's presentation. Further restrictions include 100 feet from a residence or playground and within areas deemed a "very high fire severity zone."

The Board of Supervisors is expected to revisit the amendment in August before a vote is taken.

Comments / 5

SugarNSpice 2.0
3d ago

Just making it a more welcoming environment, this will bring even more homeless hoping for free handouts with less hassles, and how is this going to play friendly with fire season upon us, the homeless population has already (accidentally) started many fires, Oakland having one of the most recent.

Reply
5
Related
kalw.org

As homeless numbers rise, Sonoma County to allow camping in certain public spaces

Sonoma County supervisors are considering a proposed amendment to the county’s camping ordinance introduced earlier this week by Deputy County Counsel Matt Lilligren. The county once had a strict anti-camping policy in public areas. But they stopped enforcing the policy after the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled three years ago that it was unfair to punish unhoused people sleeping in public spaces if there were no adequate alternatives. Sonoma County has been working on a new ordinance to comply with that decision, so it can resume enforcement.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Hundreds turn out for pro-choice rally in Santa Rosa

The Women's March Santa Rosa Reproductive Rights Rally saw people from around the North Bay gathering in Santa Rosa Wednesday evening to show support of reproductive rights and protest the recent US Supreme Court decision to overturn federal abortion protections. Many were holding colorful and clever handmade signs and waving to passing cars honking in solidarity.   KRCB was there and asked people why they decided to come to Courthouse Square and join in the public rally. Here are some of their answers...   That was Cameron Mason, Randi from Sacramento, Matthew Malik, Leslie Graves, Tess Phliger and Jay Mullano speaking to KRCB at a pro-choice rally in downtown Santa Rosa this week. 
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Local
California Society
Sonoma County, CA
Government
City
August, CA
Local
California Government
Sonoma County, CA
Society
CBS San Francisco

Portion of Joe Rodota Trail shut down again over homeless encampment

SANTA ROSA – A portion of the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa has been again shut down because of a small homeless encampment.It's the second time that's happened and while some feel it's an overreaction, it is also a symbol of the dilemma communities across the Bay Area face in addressing homelessness.A half mile section of the Rodota Trail is already fenced off, and on an open section, crews were dropping off more fencing Wednesday afternoon. A small cluster of tents popped up along the trail recently and the campers are reportedly refusing to leave.On its website, the Sonoma...
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Homeless Encampment Closes Part of Joe Rodota Trail

Part of the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa is closed indefinitely because of a homeless encampment. Sonoma County Regional Parks officials say the camp is getting in the way of safe public use of the trail, which runs eight-and-a-half-miles between Downtown Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. A half-mile section of the trail between Dutton Avenue and Stony Point Road has been closed since Friday. The camp has only been there for a week and has grown significantly in size ever since. County officials say it now has about 20 tents.
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Public Housing#Vouchers#Landlord
CBS San Francisco

Applicants new to education drawn to CoCo County school district job fair

RICHMOND (KPIX) -- The pandemic has been a catalyst for change in all areas of life and nowhere is that more apparent than in education. On Saturday morning, the West Contra Costa County Unified School District hosted a job fair as they try to rebuild their workforce from the ground up.  In the WCCCUSD alone, more than 200 teachers and staff members are gone as a result of the pandemic. Some were forced out by economics, others lured away by new possibilities."I think it was just an opportunity for people to realize they can do other things and people are...
RICHMOND, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Parklets expected to dominate Marin, Sonoma, Napa downtowns after pandemic

From wining to dining, Wine Country cities plan to adapt to the French streets-of-Paris lifestyle more than ever before in the coming months with parklets dotting the landscape — but not without a few roadblocks in Sonoma. City staffs from Marin County’s Sausalito through Sonoma and on to Napa...
NAPA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Department of Health
ksro.com

Alcohol Permit Granted to New Controversial Sebastopol Restaurant

Despite ongoing controversy, the Sebastopol Planning Commission is awarding an alcohol permit to a new restaurant. The commission granted the permit to Piala Georgian Cuisine on Tuesday night. Several former employees argued against the restaurant getting a liquor license, saying co-owner Lowell Sheldon has a history of workplace sexual harassment. The Sebastopol Planning Commission denied the alcohol permit in May, but changed its mind this week, with reservations. Sheldon will not be allowed to drink nor serve alcohol at Piala, and the permit must be in co-owner Jeff Berlin’s name instead of Sheldon’s. Last fall, eleven former employees publicly accused Sheldon of creating a toxic work environment, with some accusing him of sexual harassment and assault.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Marin Water District fixes leaky water tank after complaints from residents

SAN RAFAEL – In Marin County, a leaky water tank in the middle of a drought has drawn the ire of residents and demonstrated the ability of everyday people to affect change.  The Marin Municipal Water District has been preaching a message of conservation to its customers in these dry times.  "This neighborhood is incredibly conscientious.  We have buckets in our showers, we have tubs in our sinks," said Lyle Christie of San Rafael. Christie said even installed a manifold under his house that can quickly shut off any pipe if it starts to leak.Just up the hill is a...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Former SAY Employee Allegedly Embezzled Money from Non-Profit

A former employee of Social Advocates for Youth or SAY is being investigated for embezzling. SAY acknowledged that a former employee is suspected to have embezzled more than $75,000 from them. Investigations are being done by the Santa Rosa Police Department and privately by former Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano on behalf of SAY. A suspect hasn’t been named by either investigative party. In a news release, SAY states “the employee admitted to activities involving misused and redirected funds for personal use. This employee was immediately terminated.” SAY has an annual budget of over $7-million.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Truck Fire In Sonoma County Sparks One-Acre Wildfire; Firefighters Quickly Contain It Due to Favorable Conditions

A vehicle fire in Cloverdale caused a bit of panic Wednesday afternoon as Sonoma County braces for another dramatic fire season still ahead. A truck caught fire in the vicinity of 17900 Geysers Road in Cloverdale, near Geyser Peak, around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, and the fire spread to nearby vegetation. Cal Fire's LNU (Lake-Napa Unit) responded and quickly got the blaze under control and contained to one acre, as KPIX reports.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Coroner: One-Year-Old Girl in Santa Rosa Died of Fentanyl Exposure

A one-year-old girl who was found dead in an apartment in Santa Rosa in May died of fentanyl exposure. The Sonoma County Coroner has confirmed the cause of death after an investigation. A report says the girl’s mother had been using fentanyl in bed, then went back to sleep, leaving the drugs out in the open. The girl ingested the fentanyl by touching it, then putting her hands in either her mouth or eyes. The death has been ruled accidental. The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office will now decide whether to file charges against the girl’s parents, who were arrested the day she died.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy