Incumbent: Tommy Myers (elected 2018) Challenger: Jackie Matheny Jr. (ran unopposed in Republican primary in May) Will Myers be re-elected or will Warren County elect another Matheny as sheriff? We’ll find out next month. Tommy Myers emerged from a crowded field in 2018 to win the job, defeating a six-person field with just under 25 percent of the total vote. He made a big push down the stretch on election day, ultimately defeating Marc Martin by 72 votes after being in second place after early voting numbers were revealed.

WARREN COUNTY, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO