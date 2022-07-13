ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

4 races to watch in next month’s primaries for the Tennessee legislature

By Chas Sisk, Julia Ritchey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly voting for the Aug. 4 state primaries starts Friday. All 99 seats in the Tennessee House of Representatives and half of the 33 seats in the state Senate are on the ballot. In many cases, incumbents are a lock to win their primary and proceed on to November....

Early Voting Now Underway In Tennessee

Voters can now cast their ballot early for the Aug. 4 Tennessee State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election. Early voting runs Monday to Saturday through Saturday, July 30, and offers the convenience and flexibility of evening hours and multiple polling locations in some counties. "With primary...
‘They simply made a recommendation’; Nashville fights for RNC 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The fight to bring the Republican National Convention to Nashville in 2024 is not over. Councilman Robert Swope told us Friday he plans to refile BL2022 1349 next week to be heard at the Aug. 2nd Metro Council meeting after this information came to us after a GOP panel recommended Milwaukee as the host city for the convention.
Tennessee governor allowing our schools to be devalued

I would imagine that all citizens (for the most part) are proud of their state and don’t take kindly to undue criticism from outsiders. When it comes to your personal evaluation or opinion about someone or something, it should be based on facts. But often it is based on subjective views. Sometimes when someone is spewing untruths, you have an obligation and responsibility to debunk or disavow their statements—especially when these untruths are being fed to the public.
Historic party flip: More voters now registered as Republicans in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One milestone that some thought would never take place in Kentucky happened Friday morning: Republicans have taken the lead among registered voters in the Commonwealth. Officials with the Kentucky State Board of Elections announced the number of registered Republican voters stands at 1,612,060, compared to 1,609,569...
REVEALED: Hillsdale controversy brings rare bipartisan unity on need to review proposed charter schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Democrats are calling on Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and their Republican colleagues to reject the controversial Hillsdale curriculum that suggests children be taught that the civil rights movement veered from the true intentions of the nation's founders, that laws against discrimination violated the spirit of the Constitution.
Governor Lee’s actions are speaking so loudly I cannot hear a word he is saying.

Does he agree that Tennessee teachers come from the ‘dumbest parts of dumbest colleges?’ Silence is as good as an implication. In January of this year, Governor Lee used his State of the State Address to announce a “partnership” with Hillsdale College – which would use our state tax dollars to set up charter schools in communities across Tennessee. These new charter schools will use Hillsdale’s 1776 curriculum – a conservative-only program. When NewsChannel5 Investigates recently revealed a discussion between Governor Lee and Hillsdale’s CEO Dr. Larry Arnn, Tennesseans were shocked and appalled. Not so much by what Arnn said but more by what the governor did not say.
Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education

In September, I accepted a position as the Chief Communications Officer for Haywood County Schools in Brownsville, Tenn.  For anyone unfamiliar, Brownsville is the home of singer Tina Turner, the Hatchie River, and is about 30 miles east of Memphis.  Since last fall, though, its identity has been found as the new home of Ford’s […] The post Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee gov: School voucher program to start immediately

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that his administration will immediately begin rolling out his long-blocked school voucher program after a judge lifted an injunction that had prevented it from being implemented. “Starting today, we will work to help eligible parents enroll this school year, as we ensure Tennessee families have the opportunity to choose the school that they believe is best for their child,” Lee, a Republican, said in a statement. Lee added that the Tennessee Department of Education will “make ESA resources available online” in the coming days. Wednesday’s decision comes as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed one of the most comprehensive school voucher systems in the country just last week. Under that program, every parent in Arizona would be able to take public money and use it for their children’s private school tuition or other education costs.
‘Shame on you’: Sullivan County BOE members blast Gov. Lee over advisor’s comments

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — During Thursday night’s Sullivan County Board of Education meeting, several members strongly criticized Gov. Bill Lee for not standing up for Tennessee’s teachers. Board members also unanimously approved a resolution declaring “support and appreciation” for educators. The resolution and board members’ comments were about disparaging remarks made by Hillsdale College President […]
New Kentucky state laws take effect Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WBKO) - The Kentucky constitution specifies that new laws should go into effect 90 days after the adjournment of the last General Assembly session, which means several laws will go into effect Thursday, including those impacting schools. HB 9 establishes funding for charter schools abs authorizes two pilot...
Three West Tennessee counties gear up for early voting

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — At the Madison County Agricultural Complex auditorium, the countdown to the August general election is about to begin and voters are anticipating a big election. “Some of the big races would be the mayor, and some of the county commission races I think is going...
Tennessee tax free weekend 2022

TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022. With inflation squeezing all our budgets, tax-free weekends can be a smart time to shop...
