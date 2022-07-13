ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

South Africa: Gauteng Province measles outbreak declared over

By Press Release
outbreaknewstoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a follow-up on the recent measles outbreak in Tshwane, Gauteng Province in South Africa, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reports as of 11 July 2022, no new laboratory-confirmed measles cases were reported to be linked to the measles outbreak in Tshwane District. The number of measles...

outbreaknewstoday.com

Comments / 0

