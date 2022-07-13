ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

King Soopers adds membership program to 'Boost' savings

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

King Soopers shoppers can now sign up for an annual membership program called Boost, and get further savings on their groceries and gas purchases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ScKB_0gepFUKZ00
Kings Soopers adds membership program. CBS

Boost will cost $59 or $99 a year, and give shoppers access to free grocery delivery, 2X fuel points on every purchase, and additional savings on some favorite brands. The grocery chain estimates that Boost can save customers $1,000 per year at it's stores.

"We know our customers are looking to stretch their budgets - and we think this is a great way to help them save money while making grocery shopping more convenient," Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers said in a news release.

The news release said that Boost expands on savings already available to King Soopers loyalty card holders.

