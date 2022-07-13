King Soopers adds membership program to 'Boost' savings

King Soopers shoppers can now sign up for an annual membership program called Boost, and get further savings on their groceries and gas purchases.

Kings Soopers adds membership program. CBS

Boost will cost $59 or $99 a year, and give shoppers access to free grocery delivery, 2X fuel points on every purchase, and additional savings on some favorite brands. The grocery chain estimates that Boost can save customers $1,000 per year at it's stores.

"We know our customers are looking to stretch their budgets - and we think this is a great way to help them save money while making grocery shopping more convenient," Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers said in a news release.

The news release said that Boost expands on savings already available to King Soopers loyalty card holders.