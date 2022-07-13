ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom Signs Law Allowing Californians to Sue Gun Manufacturers for Negligence

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2CSp_0gepAmRo00
AR-15 style rifles are displayed for sale at Firearms Unknown, a gun store in Oceanside. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law an Assembly bill that allows California victims of gun violence to sue manufacturers and retailers for negligence.

“To the victims of gun violence and their families: California stands with you. The gun industry can no longer hide from the devastating harm their products cause,” said Newsom during the signing in Sacramento on Tuesday.

“Nearly every industry is held liable when people are hurt or killed by their products — guns should be no different,” he said.

Assembly Bill 1594 by Assemblymembers Phil Ting of San Francisco, Mike Gipson of Carson and Chris Ward of San Diego allows individuals, local governments and the California Attorney General to sue the manufacturers and sellers of firearms for the harm caused by their products.

Since 2005, a federal law has shielded the firearms industry from civil suits when crimes are committed using their products. AB 1594 utilizes an exemption to the federal statute that allows gun makers or sellers to be sued for violations of state laws concerning the sale or marketing of firearms.

“This bill is a significant step toward holding irresponsible, reckless and negligent gun manufacturers, distributors and sellers accountable,” said Ward. “The U.S. has less than 5% of the world’s population, yet we make up nearly a third of the world’s mass shootings.”

The bill is modeled after a controversial Texas law passed last year that deputizes individuals to sue abortion providers.

California has been a leader in enacting gun safety laws, and was ranked the top state in the nation for safety in 2021 by the Giffords Law Center.

However, the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent expansion of gun rights is expected to encourage the firearms lobby to challenge California’s laws.

Comments / 2

Related
NBC San Diego

What is AB5? The Bill Behind LA's Trucker Protest

Independent truckers snarled traffic on freeways in the Los Angeles, Long Beach and San Pedro areas this week to protest AB5, a bill passed and signed into law years before that they argue is going to kill trucker jobs amid skyrocketing inflation and the supply chain issue. While officials said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Could California labor law derail the supply chain?

California’s long-simmering war over a controversial state labor law is threatening to boil over at the ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach and Oakland — sparking fears of disastrous ripple effects across a global supply chain already at its breaking point amid pandemic backlogs, ongoing labor disputes and inflation at a 40-year high. The escalating […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
KGET 17

California landlords warned against ‘self-help’ evictions

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Wednesday the California Attorney General issued a stern warning to landlords who attempt to evict tenants through unlawful measures such as changing the locks, shutting off water and electricity, or threatening tenants. The California Department of Justice said its Housing Strike Force has received...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kusi.com

Truckers across California protest the potential implementation of AB-5

(SAN DIEGO) – Tuesday, Assembly Republicans sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, urging him to delay implementation of AB 5 or exempt independent truckers entirely from its employee reclassification (ABC) test. The Supreme Court declined to hear a case on June 30th that would have challenged the new law, now putting AB-5 on the fast-track for going into effect in California.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Ting
Person
Mike Gipson
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Laws#Gun Safety#Gun Rights#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Californians#Assembly#Ab 1594
KRON4 News

Will Gavin Newsom run for presidency in 2024? Experts weigh in

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is in Washington D.C. receiving an award from the Education Commission of the States. He’s making it clear how different California is from many other states. “What he’s really doing right now is trying to make a case for California, which he believes ardently really in,” says […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

Where is California’s $100 billion surplus going to go?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The recession could wreck California’s spending plans. But what about the $100 billion surplus?. Newsom has proposed a massive spending proposal to be funded by California’s whopping $100 billion surplus. Richard Rider, Chairman of San Diego Tax Fighters, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
kcrw.com

California’s new composting laws explained

State Senate Bill 1383 focuses on a 75% reduction of organic landfill waste by 2025. How will that be achieved? Executive director of LA Compost Michael Martinez explains that when organic material enters a landfill, the food scraps break down in an anaerobic process, or without air, that causes a greenhouse gas which contributes to our current climate emergency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHYL V101.1

California's Oldest Living Resident Dies

Mila Mangold was 114 years old when she passed away on July 2, 2022. She held the title of being the oldest living person in the entire state, the second oldest citizen of the United States, and the seventh oldest person in the world. This long-time resident of Berkeley had lived to see many things change. According to The Mercury News, Mangold had seen horse and buggy’s replaced by cars and witnessed many other historical events that the rest of us only read about.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

California blocks gun sales to those at risk of breaking law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gun makers and dealers in California will be required to block firearms sales to anyone they have “reasonable cause to believe is at substantial risk” of using a gun illegally or of harming themselves or others, under a new law that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that he had signed. It’s a subjective requirement that goes farther than current background checks or prohibitions on selling guns to people prohibited from owning them. The regulation is part of the new law creating a good conduct code for gun makers and dealers that also allows anyone who suffers harm from violations to sue. The bill was one of more than a dozen adding to California’s already strict gun regulations that were sent to Newsom, a Democrat, by state lawmakers before they left for their monthlong summer recess.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

New CA gun law garners mixed reaction from locals

A new gun law that Governor Gavin Newsom signed this week has gotten mixed reaction from locals. The bill clears the path for gun violence victims to file civil suits against the companies that manufacture the firearms used in crimes. The move effectively tightens gun laws in California, which has the strictest gun safety measures The post New CA gun law garners mixed reaction from locals appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy