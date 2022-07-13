ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Gives Fundraising Campaign Begins Saturday

By Hoa Quach
 3 days ago
San Diego Gives, a six-month fundraising program for San Diego-based nonprofits, kicks off Saturday with countywide birthday party celebrations taking place at supporting businesses throughout the county. The campaign aims to raise $2 million for more than 300 charities across the county.

Organizers said they chose to launch the campaign in honor of San Diego’s birthday, the day San Diego was established as a city on July 16, 1769. San Diegans can begin giving from July 17 through the end of September 8 for their favorite charities. The campaign culminates with its day-of-giving on Thursday, Sept. 8.

“What better day than San Diego’s birthday to celebrate San Diego’s best nonprofits,” said Lauren Welch, Development Director of Urban Corps of San Diego County, and founder of San Diego Gives. “We’re thrilled with the response – both interest from San Diego charities, but also support from local businesses. Our goal is to educate the San Diego community about addressing the pressing needs of our region and help local nonprofits raise money from new donors.”

On Saturday, July 16, the fundraising portal opens and will begin taking donations. Kick-off fundraising parties will be taking place throughout the county, including:

  • Ale Smith Brewing Company
  • Miramar: 9990 AleSmith Court
  • All day – proceeds of the sale of the San Diego Gives beer, called “Drink Local, Give Local,” will go to the campaign
  • 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. – Birthday party celebration
  • Cute Cakes
  • Escondido: 345 W Grand Avenue
  • All day – 15% of proceeds will go to the campaign (patrons need to bring in a fundraising flier)
  • Kendra Scott
  • Westfield UTC: 4309 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite 2330
  • Westfield Fashion Valley: 7007 Friars Road, Suite 542
  • All day – 20% of proceeds will go to the campaign
  • Local Roots Kombucha
  • Vista: 1430 Vantage Court, Suite 101
  • All day – proceeds of the sale of one of their featured hard kombucha flavors will go to the campaign
  • 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. – Birthday party celebration
  • Sammy’s
  • Del Mar: 12925 El Camino Real
  • La Jolla: 702 Pearl Street
  • La Mesa: 8555 Fletcher Parkway
  • Mission Valley: 1620 Camino de la Reina
  • San Marcos: 121 S. Las Posas Road
  • Scripps Ranch: 10785 Scripps Poway Parkway
  • All day – 20% of proceeds will go to the campaign (patrons need to bring in a campaign flier)
  • 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. – Birthday party celebration (La Mesa, La Jolla and Mission Valley)
  • San Diego Padres (downtown), PETCO Park
  • 5:40 p.m. – kiosk at the game on the concourse

Donors can choose to give to one or more nonprofits through the San Diego Gives platform.

To learn more about San Diego Gives, visit www.SanDiegoGives.org.

‘Memory Lane Landmark’ Highland Barber Shop Celebrates 50 Years in National City

Highland Barber Shop, the longest running such shop in National City, celebrated 50 years in business Saturday with an all-day party and prizes for the community. “In our 50th year, we’ve really realized how we’ve become a local landmark and part of our customers’ personal histories growing up in National City,” said Raland Camara, one of the original owners’ four sons. “We are proud to be a part of this community and proof positive that a small business can grow, thrive and have real longevity in National City.”
NATIONAL CITY, CA
10-Year Fundraising Campaign Raises Over $3 Billion for UCSD ‘Transformation’

Over a decade-long philanthropic fundraising campaign, UC San Diego raised more than $3.05 billion, a full billion more than its goal, it was announced Thursday. The funds raised during the Campaign for UC San Diego have gone, or are slated to go, toward many causes, including a significant campus transformation, increased access to scholarships and fellowships and an expansion of the university’s positive global impact and research, according to a statement from the university.
SAN DIEGO, CA
