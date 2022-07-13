San Diego Gives Fundraising Campaign Begins Saturday

San Diego Gives, a six-month fundraising program for San Diego-based nonprofits, kicks off Saturday with countywide birthday party celebrations taking place at supporting businesses throughout the county. The campaign aims to raise $2 million for more than 300 charities across the county.

Organizers said they chose to launch the campaign in honor of San Diego’s birthday, the day San Diego was established as a city on July 16, 1769. San Diegans can begin giving from July 17 through the end of September 8 for their favorite charities. The campaign culminates with its day-of-giving on Thursday, Sept. 8.

“What better day than San Diego’s birthday to celebrate San Diego’s best nonprofits,” said Lauren Welch, Development Director of Urban Corps of San Diego County, and founder of San Diego Gives. “We’re thrilled with the response – both interest from San Diego charities, but also support from local businesses. Our goal is to educate the San Diego community about addressing the pressing needs of our region and help local nonprofits raise money from new donors.”

On Saturday, July 16, the fundraising portal opens and will begin taking donations. Kick-off fundraising parties will be taking place throughout the county, including:

Ale Smith Brewing Company

Miramar: 9990 AleSmith Court

All day – proceeds of the sale of the San Diego Gives beer, called “Drink Local, Give Local,” will go to the campaign

2:00 to 4:00 p.m. – Birthday party celebration

Cute Cakes

Escondido: 345 W Grand Avenue

All day – 15% of proceeds will go to the campaign (patrons need to bring in a fundraising flier)

Kendra Scott

Westfield UTC: 4309 La Jolla Village Drive, Suite 2330

Westfield Fashion Valley: 7007 Friars Road, Suite 542

All day – 20% of proceeds will go to the campaign

Local Roots Kombucha

Vista: 1430 Vantage Court, Suite 101

All day – proceeds of the sale of one of their featured hard kombucha flavors will go to the campaign

2:00 to 4:00 p.m. – Birthday party celebration

Sammy’s

Del Mar: 12925 El Camino Real

La Jolla: 702 Pearl Street

La Mesa: 8555 Fletcher Parkway

Mission Valley: 1620 Camino de la Reina

San Marcos: 121 S. Las Posas Road

Scripps Ranch: 10785 Scripps Poway Parkway

All day – 20% of proceeds will go to the campaign (patrons need to bring in a campaign flier)

1:00 to 3:00 p.m. – Birthday party celebration (La Mesa, La Jolla and Mission Valley)

San Diego Padres (downtown), PETCO Park

5:40 p.m. – kiosk at the game on the concourse

Donors can choose to give to one or more nonprofits through the San Diego Gives platform.

To learn more about San Diego Gives, visit www.SanDiegoGives.org.