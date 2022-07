WENATCHEE - The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says a 46-year-old woman drowned in the Wenatchee River on Tuesday. Chelan County Emergency Management officials say the Tacoma woman was inner-tubing with other people when she fell out of her floatation device near Barn Beach close to 5 p.m. On Wednesday, Emergency Management’s Rich Magnussen told iFIBER ONE News that the woman went underwater before she was able to get to shore.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO