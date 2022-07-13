ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

National Fry Day: See the most sought after fries by state, according to Google

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNKs7_0gep3kK000

(NEXSTAR) – It’s that time year again, a guilt-free excuse to enjoy salty, crispy deliciousness, all in the name of National French Fry Day.

In honor of the annual July 13 celebration, restaurants like McDonald’s and Wendy’s are even giving away fries . It’s worth remembering, however, that fries, like so many culinary staples in the U.S., often have their own unique, regional style.

The team at Google Trends looked at the most searched types of fries in 2022 and found that there were indeed differences by state.

By far, sweet potato fries were the most searched this year, followed by carne asada fries and home fries.

Carne asada fries were most searched in western states of Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and California, while home fries dominated in West Virginia and a handful of northeastern states.

Score free fries from McDonald’s, Wendy’s for National French Fry Day

Steak fries dominated search in just two states, South Dakota and Arkansas. Truffle fries were tops in Florida and Mississippi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461iq4_0gep3kK000
(Credit: Google Trends)

When it comes to the sheer number of searches for “fries,” Nevada led all others, according to the team at Google, followed by Utah and Rhode Island.

There also seems to be increased interest in making one’s own French fries, as searches for “how to cut potatoes into fries” doubled in the past year.

And if you’re surprised at the popularity of sweet potato fries, you may want to brace yourself for the dipping sauces people have apparently been researching to pair with them: maple dipping sauce, aioli, marshmallow dip, sour cream and cinnamon dip, respectively.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

‘I just want people to know who she actually was’: Family IDs victim of Jefferson Park hit and run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family members of the woman who was found dead in a Bakersfield park said she was mislabeled by police as a transient. Tuesday, the Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a transient woman run over and killed while sleeping in Jefferson Park. Family members identified the victim to 17 News as Ann Francis Gaitan, 57, who went by Francis, and made it clear that she was in no way homeless.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man gets 35 years to life for Wasco slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man forced to leave a ranch west of Wasco for failure to pay rent was sentenced Thursday to a life term in prison for fatally shooting a man whose family owns the property. A sentence of 35 years to life was handed down to...
WASCO, CA
Taste Of Home

We Found the Best Fast-Food Ice Cream You Can Buy

Ever wondered which chain sells the best fast-food ice cream? We did the hard work to find out for you. There’s nothing like the perfect ice cream cone to cool off on a hot summer day. With so many choices at various fast-food restaurants, we decided to sample as many as possible in the Chicago area to figure out which one serves the best fast-food ice cream. Some places offer soft serve, while others sell scoopable ice cream. When possible, we ordered with a cake cone, but sometimes only a dish was available. To even the playing field, a plain vanilla option was purchased at each location, even if other flavors were on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
South Dakota State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
Eater

Which Chain Makes the Best Fried Chicken?

It is not March, but the bracket formula transcends seasons and disciplines. We found the formula extremely helpful for declaring the best bowl food in 2020’s Bowl Bowl. And here, now and over the next few days (do check back), we’re applying it to the wide world of fast-food chain fried chicken.
FOOD & DRINKS
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Fried Chicken Chain Is The Most Popular?

The novelist Nora Ephron once quipped, “Everyone loves fried chicken. Don't ever make it. Ever. Buy it from a place that makes good fried chicken.”. But which eatery makes the best fried chicken? A new data report on the leading U.S. fried chicken restaurant chains finds American public opinion divided on the subject.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Popular Summer Side Dish Recalled Across 8 States

With summer weather finally here, a popular side dish at barbecues, picnics and the like has been recalled across eight different states. Hy-Vee, Inc. and Mealtime brand potato salad have issued a recall based on a "presumptive positive microbial test result." Nothing has been found yet, but the company took...
ILLINOIS STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Update #3: National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2022

In recent weeks, plans to close more chain locations throughout the current calendar year have been announced and reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Bloomberg.com, Obsev.com, BusinessInsider.com, and RD.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fries#Northeastern States#Carne Asada Fries#Home Fries#Food Drink#National French#Mcdonald#Google Trends
BGR.com

National French Fry Day 2022: Where to get free and cheap fries

As exciting as Amazon’s annual sales event is, Prime Day is not the only way to score great deals this week. Wednesday, July 13th also happens to be National French Fry Day. We don’t know anything about the origin of this holiday, but we do know that some of the biggest fast food chains in the US are participating. Scroll down to find out where you need to go to grab free or cheap fries to celebrate National French Fry Day.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Burger King Just Added Wings To The Menu, But There's A Catch

In recent years, fast food restaurants have started expanding their menus to involve sandwiches, sides, and other dishes that were not initially a part of their brand. For example, Panera joined the sandwich wars when it recently debuted a fried chicken sandwich (as well as a grilled option), which was outside the wheelhouse of its typical deli-style offerings.
RESTAURANTS
KGET

Kern County Fire captain dies at 47

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire Capt. Brian Falk has died at the age of 47 while on duty, according to the department. Falk was a 20-year veteran of the department. He leaves behind a wife and two sons. “Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with his family, friends, and colleagues,” read a message […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Parade

How to Get Freebies from Noodles & Company for National Mac & Cheese Day

July 14 is National Mac & Cheese Day, and there's no better way to celebrate than by eating the dish-of-the-hour... for free!. In honor of the U.S. recognized holiday, Noodles & Company is giving out free small bowls of its Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, made with a blend of Cheddar and Jack cheeses, cream, and elbow macaroni, with any purchase of a regular sized entrée.
RESTAURANTS
KGET

Man gets 20 years for deadly East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in East Bakersfield. Jayden Longmire pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter and several other felonies filed in the killing of Alfred Lee Williams on South Owens Street in late August. First-degree murder and four other charges were dismissed.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
TheStreet

Beyond Mexican Pizza: Taco Bell Drops Another Menu Item

Before the covid pandemic few Americans talked much about the "supply chain." That's because product shortages have been pretty rare and people understand the concept of something selling out more than they understand the vagary of why a retailer or restaurant may not be able to get something in the first place.
RESTAURANTS
KGET

What’s the best place to get French fries in Bakersfield?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday was National French Fry Day! Today guests can get a free order of large fries at McDonald’s, no purchase necessary. There is one caveat, though: customers have to claim the offer through the McDonald’s app. Wendy’s, on the other hand, is observing “Fry Week” with new deals each day, offering […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy